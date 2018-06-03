L.A. movie openings, June 6-8

June 5

The Debt Collector

An apparently “easy” job with the mob turns treacherous for a classically trained martial artist. With Scott Adkins, Louis Mandylor. Written by Jesse V. Johnson, Stu Small. Directed by Johnson. NR.

June 8

Alex Strangelove

A high school senior's plan to lose his virginity takes a detour when he meets an intriguing, gay kid from across town. With Daniel Doheny, Madeline Weinstein, Antonio Marziale. Written and directed by Craig Johnson. (1:39) NR. Streaming on Netflix.

Believer

An edgy detective works with a drug dealer to take down a high-level crime boss. With Cho Jin-Woong, Ryu Jun-Yeol, Kim Joo-Hyuk. Directed by Lee Hae-Yeong. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:03) NR.

Bernard and Huey

Two old college buddies reconnect amid misadventures with the various women in their lives. With Jim Rash, David Koechner, Mae Whitman. Written by Jules Feiffer. Directed by Dan Mirvish. (1:31) NR.

Breath

Simon Baker directed and stars in this 1970s-set coming-of-age drama about a middle-aged surfer and his profound effect on two teenage boys in Western Australia. With Elizabeth Debicki, Richard Roxburgh, Samson Coulter and Ben Spence. Written by Gerard Lee, Baker, Tim Winston, based on the novel by Winston. (1:56) NR.

Guilty Men

A Colombian man tries to win back his true love as a paramilitary group takes control of the region. With René Diaz Calderón, Willington Gordillo, Leidy Herrera. Written and directed by Iván Gaona. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:37) NR.

Hearts Beat Loud

Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons play a Red Hook, Brooklyn, father and daughter who bond through songwriting before she leaves for college. With Ted Danson, Toni Collette, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner. Written by Brett Haley and Marc Basch. Directed by Haley. (1:37) PG-13.

Hereditary

Secrets emerge after the death of a matriarch setting her daughter's family on a seemingly inevitable, ominous path. With Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne. Written and directed by Ari Aster. (2:07) R.

Hotel Artemis

Jodie Foster stars as a woman who runs an exclusive criminals-only emergency room in strife-ridden near-future L.A. With Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista. Written and directed by Drew Pearce. R.

A Kid Like Jake

A couple's gender non-conforming 4-year-old forces them to change their perceptions. With Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd, Amy Landecker. Written by Daniel Pearle. Directed by Silas Howard. (1:27) NR.

Maineland

Documentary follows two affluent Chinese “parachute students” as they settle into life at an American prep school. Directed by Miao Wang. (1:30) NR.

Nancy

A woman with a history of creating false identities begins to think a couple whose daughter disappeared 30 years earlier are her real parents. With Andrea Riseborough, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd, John Leguizamo, Steve Buscemi. Written and directed by Christina Choe. (1:27) NR.

Ocean’s 8

Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett recruit an all-female crew to pull off a $150-million diamond heist. With Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Richard Armitage, James Corden, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter. Written by Gary Ross & Olivia Milch, story by Ross. Directed by Ross. (1:50) PG-13.

Saving Brinton

Documentary about an Iowa man who discovers the reels and artifacts of an early 20th century film exhibitor and sets out to revive the films in the man's small-town theater. Directed by Tommy Haines, Andrew Sherburne. (1:30) NR.

The Texture of Falling

Four artsy Portlanders risk their careers and relationships in pursuing what they really want. With Benjamin Farmer, Maria Allred, Julie Webb, Patrick D. Green. Written and directed by Allred. (1:14) NR.

To A More Perfect Union: U.S. V. Windsor

Documentary on LGBT civil rights. Featuring Roberta Kaplan, Pam Karlan, Rosie O’Donnell, Frank Rich. Directed by Donna Zaccaro. (1:03) NR.

2036 Origin Unknown

Strange phenomena uncovered on Mars after a deadly crash hold the key to Earth's future. With Katee Sackhoff, Steven Cree, Ray Fearon, Julie Cox. Written by Gary Hall, Hasraf ‘Haz’ Dulull. Directed by Dulull. (1:34) NR.

211

Nicolas Cage plays a police officer caught with a young civilian passenger in the midst of a bloody bank heist. With Cory Hardrict, Michael Rainey Jr., Ori Pfeffer, Weston Cage, Sophie Skelton, Alexandra Dinu. Written and directed by York Shackleton. R.

The Valley

The Northern California family of a successful Indian-American entrepreneur is rocked by tragedy. With Alyy Khan, Suchitra Pillai, Jake T. Austin, Barry Corbin, Christa B. Allen, Agneeta Thacker, Salma Khan, Hope Lauren. Written and directed by Saila Kariat. (1:35) R.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Documentary portrait of Fred “Mister” Rogers, who for decades positively affected and educated children through his public television series. Directed by Morgan Neville. (1:34) PG-13.

The Workers Cup

Documentary on the use of migrant workers in preparation for Qatar hosting the 2022 men's soccer World Cup. Directed by Adam Sobel. In English, Nepali, Malayalam, Twi, Ga, Hindi, Arabic with English subtitles. (1:26) NR.

Zoo