The Moviegoer, June 10-16

Artist and Mother Arts journalist Jori Finkel will moderate a discussion after the screening with the artists (Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Andrea Chung, Rebecca Campbell and Tanya Aguiñiga) featured in this 2018 documentary, which looks at the ways these artists, all mothers, find the muse in their maternal experiences. California African American Museum, Exposition Park, 600 State Drive, Los Angeles, (213) 744-7432. June 12, 7 p.m. Free; reservations are recommended. Made for KCET’s “Artbound” series, the film airs June 12-17.
2001: A Space Odyssey The new “unrestored” 70 mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 sci-fi masterpiece. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. June 13-19, 7:30 p.m. $13-$15.
Car Wash This raucous 1976 comedy about a day at a car wash in the MacArthur Park area of Los Angeles features a vibrant ensemble cast and cameos by comedy superstars George Carlin as a cabbie and Richard Pryor as a “prosperity preacher” whose singing entourage is none other than the fabulous Pointer Sisters. Part of the ongoing “The Black Book” series. A discussion will follow the film. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. June 14, 7:30 p.m. Free.
The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound Metro Art’s three-picture series “Film...mmm” kicks off with director Katrina Parks’ 2013 documentary about the hundred-thousand-plus young (white) women recruited in the late 19th through mid-20th century to work in the Fred Harvey railroad restaurants, an opportunity to travel and earn money at a time when such options were limited. Parks will introduce the film and interview former “Harvey Girl” Hilda Velarde Salas following the screening. Union Station, North Patio, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles. June 15; doors open at 7:30 p.m.; film, 8:30 p.m. Free.
The Ride Back William Conrad plays a Texas sheriff looking for redemption when he heads south to Mexico to bring a fugitive (Anthony Quinn) back for trial in this 1957 film. The men form an unlikely alliance in their journey back north. Part of the “What Is a Western?” film series. Autry Museum, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. June 16, 1:30 p.m. $14; $10 for students with ID and ages 60+; free with museum admission. Reservations recommended.
Montalbán Summer Movie Series The evening’s two films feature three of the best leading roles for women in mainstream 1990s movies. Great music and tour-de-force performances by Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike Turner power the 1993 bio-pic What’s Love Got to Do With It, based on Tina’s autobiography, “I, Tina.” The groundbreaking vigilantes-on-the-run road movie Thelma & Louise (1991) is fueled by now iconic performances from Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Rooftop at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood, (323) 871-2420; box office, (323) 461-6999. June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” 8 p.m. “Thelma & Louise,” 10:30 p.m. $18-$25. Separate admission.
------------