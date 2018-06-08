The Moviegoer, June 10-16

Montalbán Summer Movie Series The evening’s two films feature three of the best leading roles for women in mainstream 1990s movies. Great music and tour-de-force performances by Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike Turner power the 1993 bio-pic What’s Love Got to Do With It, based on Tina’s autobiography, “I, Tina.” The groundbreaking vigilantes-on-the-run road movie Thelma & Louise (1991) is fueled by now iconic performances from Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Rooftop at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood, (323) 871-2420; box office, (323) 461-6999. June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” 8 p.m. “Thelma & Louise,” 10:30 p.m. $18-$25. Separate admission.