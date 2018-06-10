L.A. movie openings, June 13-15

June 13
Superfly
Director X reimagines the blaxploitation classic about a stylish enterprising criminal, set in present-day Atlanta. With Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Lex Scott Davis. Written by Alex Tse. (1:50) R.
June 15
Affairs of State
An ambitious young Capitol Hill insider uses sex and blackmail to rise within a U.S. senator's presidential campaign. With David Corenswet, Thora Birch, David James Elliott, Grace Victoria Cox, Mimi Rogers, Adrian Grenier. Written by Tom Cudworth. Directed by Eric Bross. (1:37) R.
Believer
Documentary on the LGBTQ community in the Mormon Church and the creation of the music and spoken-word festival LoveLoud. Featuring singers Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees. Directed by Don Argott. (1:41) NR.
Billy Boy
A young man tries to move on after his girlfriend's death. With Blake Jenner, Melissa Benoist, Grant Harvey, Nick Eversman, Nathaniel Stroud, Melissa Bolona, Greg Germann, Jim Beaver, Brenda Bakke, Brad Hunt, Derek Mio, Andre Royo. Written by Blake Jenner. Directed by Bradley Buecker. (1:27) NR.
China Salesman
Mike Tyson squares off against Steven Seagal in this actioner about an Asian telecom rep entangled in civil strife in North Africa, With Dong-xue Li, Janicke Askevold, Eriq Ebouaney. Written by Tan Bing, Scott Salter. Directed by Tan Bing. (1:50) NR.
Counterfeiters
To save his dying mother, a young man discovers a creative means of making money. Written and directed by and starring Bryce Hirschberg. With Annie Newton, Julie Simone, Bridget Avildsen. (1:13) NR.
En el Séptimo Día (On the Seventh Day)
A week in the lives of undocumented immigrants in Brooklyn who work long hours as they look forward to their Sunday fútbol match. With Fernando Cardona, Gilberto Jimenez, Abel Perez. Written and directed by Jim McKay. In Spanish and English with English and Spanish subtitles. (1:32) NR.
Gabriel and the Mountain
A young Brazilian travels the world before attending a U.S. university. With João Pedro Zappa, Caroline Abras. Written by Fellipe Barbosa, Kirill Mikhanovsky, Lucas Paraizo. Directed by Barbosa. In English, Portuguese, Swahili, Chichewa and French with English Subtitles. (1:31) NR.
Gotti
John Travolta stars as the New York crime boss. With Spencer Lofranco, Kelly Preston, Stacy Keach. Written by Lem Dobbs, Leo Rossi. Directed by Kevin Connolly. (1:45) R.
Incredibles 2
Mr. Incredible stays home with the kids while Elastigirl is pressed into hero action to save the day. Voice cast includes Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophia Bush, Huck Miner, Sarah Vowell. Written and directed by Brad Bird. (1:58) PG.
Set It Up
Two overtaxed executive assistants scheme to distract their bosses with a fake romance. With Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu, Pete Davidson, Tituss Burgess. Written by Katie Silberman. Directed by Claire Scanlon. NR.
A Skin So Soft
Documentary on six Canadian bodybuilders looks at their dedication to training and challenges traditional views of masculinity. Directed by Denis Côté. (1:34) NR.
Tag
Five friends gather at the wedding of the only undefeated player in an annual game they've played since childhood. With Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, Leslie Bibb, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner. Written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen, screen story by Steilen, based on a newspaper article by Russell Adams. Directed by Jeff Tomsic. R.
Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist
An intimate documentary on the life and four-decade career of designer and provocateur Vivienne Westwood. Directed by Lorna Tucker. (1:20) NR.
The Year of Spectacular Men
A new college graduate holds together her fragile life by moving in with her movie star sister and embarking on a series of complex romances. With Madelyn Deutch, Zoey Deutch, and their mother, Lea Thompson. Written by Madelyn Deutch. Directed by Thompson. (1:42) NR.
The Yellow Birds
Tragedy strikes a close-knit platoon during the Iraq War and a soldier must face the aftermath when he returns stateside. With Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Aniston, Tye Sheridan, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston. Written by David Lowery, R.F.I. Porto. Directed by Alexandre Moors. (1:40) R.
