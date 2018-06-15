The Moviegoer, June 17-23

The Last Days of Disco Writer-director Whit Stillman will be on hand for the 20th-anniversary screening and discussion of the final installment in his loosely linked “doomed bourgeois in love” trilogy. Chloë Sevigny and Kate Beckinsale play recent college grads who work in publishing and dance their nights away in a Studio 54-like club while maintaining a frosty frenemy status as roommates. With Whitman regular, the ever-droll Chris Eigeman and Matt Keeslar as a preppy, buttoned-up assistant DA who passionately espouses the greatness of disco even as the genre threatens to become uncool. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. June 22, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.