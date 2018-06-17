L.A. movie openings, June 22

June 22
Beach House
A college student's interest is piqued by the arrival of a photographer from her mother's past. With Willa Fitzgerald, Murray Bartlett, Orlagh Cassidy, and Tom Hammond. Written by Matt Simon and Jason Saltiel. Directed by Jason Saltiel. (1:26) NR.
Boundaries
A reluctantly embarked-upon road trip from Seattle to Los Angeles offers a woman the opportunity to bond with her roguish octogenarian father and 12-year-old son. With Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer, Lewis MacDougall, Bobby Cannavale, Kristen Schaal, Dolly Wells, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christopher Lloyd, Peter Fonda. Written and directed by Shana Feste. (1:44) R.
The Catcher Was a Spy
Fifteen-year Major League veteran Moe Berg embarks on a dangerous mission, shadowing German physicist Werner Heisenberg for the OSS during World War II. With Paul Rudd, Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti, Mark Strong, Sienna Miller, Guy Pearce. Written by Robert Rodat, based on the book by Nicholas Dawidoff. Directed by Ben Lewin. (1:38) R.
Christian Audigier the VIF
Documentary on the French fashion designer after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer. Directed by Didier Beringuer. (1:38) NR.
Damsel
Accompanied by a drunk, a wealthy man crosses the wilds of the western frontier to wed his beloved. With Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Forster, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, Joseph Biligiere. Written and directed by David and Nathan Zellner. (1:53) R.
Distorted
A young woman teams with a reporter to investigate strange happenings at her high tech luxury condo building. With Christina Ricci, Brendan Fletcher, Vicellous Shannon, John Cusack. Written by Arne Olsen. Directed by Rob King. R.
Eating Animals
Natalie Portman narrates this documentary on factory farming and the foods we choose. Written and directed by Christopher Dillon Quinn, based on the book by Jonathan Safran Foer. (1:34) NR.
Half the Picture
Documentary profiles groundbreaking female filmmakers and the systemic biases that such directors face. Featuring Ava DuVernay, Jill Soloway, Lena Dunham. Written and directed by Amy Adrion. (1:34) NR.
The Icarus Line Must Die
An L.A. punk rocker fights to keep his band together as they pursue a major label deal. With Joe Cardamone, Ariel Pink, Keith Morris. The film was Written by Michael Grodner and Cardamone. Directed by Grodner. (1:23) NR.
Izzy Gets the F Across Town
Mackenzie Davis stars as a debauched young woman intent on crossing Los Angeles to break up the engagement party of her ex-boyfriend and ex-best friend. With Carrie Coon, Haley Joel Osment, Alia Shawkat, Lakeith Stanfield, Annie Potts. Written and directed by Christian Papierniak. (1:26) NR.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard return to Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs four years later after a volcano becomes active. With BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon and Jeff Goldblum. Written by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Directed by J.A. Bayona. (2:08) PG-13.
Racing Colt
A difficult, fading movie star relies on his former assisant to help him through a movie shoot. With Tobi Meoli, Amy Landers, Joseph Sicari. Written by Scott Damian. Directed by Damian and Heather R. Provost. (1:39) NR.
6 Dynamic Laws for Success (in Life, Love & Money)
A hidden message in a self-help book sends a former car salesman and others after a multi-million-dollar treasure. With Travis Swartz, Jennifer Lafleur, Ross Partridge. Written and directed by Gregory Bayne. (1:32) NR.
Spiral
Documentary on the rise of anti-Semitism and verbal and physical assaults on Jews in Europe. Directed by Laura Fairrie. (1:19) NR.
