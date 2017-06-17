Movies events and revivals: June 18-24

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Thirty-five years ago this month, an extremely homely but endearing little alien won the hearts of audiences and smashed box-office records. The movie further enhanced the reputation of director Steven Spielberg, introduced audiences to an adorable, golden-haired tot named Drew Barrymore, and went on to win four Oscars. The American Cinematheque screens “E.T.” as part of its 82 Blowup! film series (which includes other notable 1982 releases “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior,” “Tron,” and “The Thing”). American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456. June 18, 5 p.m.; June 23, 7:30 p.m. $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ “E.T.” also screens at the Orpheum, one of downtown L.A.’s classic movie palaces. Last Remaining Seats, Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. June 24, 2 p.m. $22; $18 for Los Angeles Conservancy members. www.laconservancy.org/last-remaining-seats

Monterey Pop Before Coachella, Lollapalooza or even Woodstock, there was the Monterey International Pop Music Festival. One of the first events of its kind, the Monterey Pop Festival is notable for its lineup that included Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, Buffalo Springfield, Laura Nyro and Ravi Shankar as well as for kicking off the storied Summer of Love, 50 years ago this month. The following year, D.A. Pennebaker released his documentary, which cemented the festival’s place in rock ‘n’ roll and 1960s lore. Pennebaker will be the guest at the first of the Cinefamily’s two screenings of a restored print of the film on June 19. The Cinefamily, Silent Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. June 19-20, 7:30 p.m. $12; free for The Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org “Monterey Pop” also screens as part of the American Cinematheque’s Summer of Love series. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528. June 23, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

Sing-a-long The Sound of Music The hills are alive with the sound of music! The Hollywood Hills that is. The annual Hollywood Bowl sing-along with Robert Wise’s film version of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is a must-do summer event for even the most cynical Angeleno. Audience members are encouraged (but not required) to dress as nuns, goat-herders, and countesses. Edelweiss will be included in this year’s Fun-Pack goody bag, but you can leave the snark at home. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Hollywood. June 24, pre-show, 6:30 p.m., movie and sing-a-long, 8 p.m. $46-$295. www.hollywoodbowl.com/

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Bertrand Tavernier and French Noir: Gates of the Night (1946) and La dame d’onze heures (1948). Introduced by Tavernier. June 18, 7:30 p.m. Tavernier/French Noir: Casque d’Or (1952) and The Proud and the Beautiful (1953). June 19, 7:30 p.m. Summer of Love: Quadrophenia (1979) and Tommy (1975). June 24, 7:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ 82 Blowup! The Thing (1982). June 21, 7:30 p.m. 82 Blowup! Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982). June 22, 7:30 p.m. Bluestocking Short Film Festival. June 23, 7 p.m. 82 Blowup!: The Dark Crystal (1982). Introduced by Bernard Rose. June 23, 10 p.m. A Woman of Paris (1923). June 24, 3 p.m. 82 Blowup! Tron (1982). June 24, 7:30 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, 1345 W. 1st St., Los Angeles. www.cinefamily.org Cephalopod Movie Night. June 20, 7 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510 www.cinefamily.org Meeting People is Easy (1998), June 18, 7:45 p.m. Monterey Pop (1967). Special guest, filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker. June 19-20, 7:30 p.m. Harold and Maude (1971). June 21, 24, 7:30 p.m. Black Moon (1975), June 22, 10:30 p.m. Show & Tell, with Martin Rev of the band Suicide. June 23, 7:30 p.m. Suicide Live (1980). Introduced by Rev, June 23, 10:30 p.m. Jennifer’s Body (2009). With director Karyn Kusama. June 23, 11:59 p.m. Alice in Wonderland: An X-Rated Musical Fantasy (1975). June 24, 11:59 p.m.

www.laemmle.com/culturevulture

Eat/See/Hear, North Hollywood Recreation Center, 11430 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood. www.eatseehear.com Grease (1978). June 24, doors, 5:30 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

www.fathomevents.com

Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 443-7000 www.hammer.ucla.edu People Power: Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002). Discussion to follow with UCLA professor Shana Redmon. June 20, 7:30 p.m.