L.A. movie openings, June 28-29

June 28
The Domestics
A husband and wife navigate the murderous tribal divides of a post-apocalyptic world. With Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Sonoya Mizuno, Lance Reddick, David Dastmalchian, Lee Perkins. Written and directed by Mike P. Nelson. R.
June 29
Black Water
Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren join forces as captives held by the CIA on a submarine. With Al Sapienza, Jasmine Waltz, Patrick Kilpatrick. Written by Chad Law. Directed by Pasha Patriki. (1:44) R.
The Cakemaker
After the death of his married Israeli lover, a young German baker travels to Jerusalem and insinuates himself into the life of the man's widow. With Tim Kalkhof, Sarah Adler, Roy Miller, Zohar Strauss, Sandra Sade. Written and directed by Ofir Raul Graizer. In English, Hebrew and German with English Subtitles. (1:45) NR.
Calling All Earthlings
Documentary on George Van Tassel, confidante of Howard Hughes and leader of a UFO cult, and his attempt to build an electromagnetic time machine he dubbed “The Integratron.” Directed by Jonathan Berman. (1:14) NR.
Dark River
A woman returns home to reclaim the family farm from her estranged brother after the death of their father. With Ruth Wilson, Mark Stanley and Sean Bean. Directed by Clio Barnard. (1:31) NR.
Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf
Documentary filmmaker Thomas Piper profiles designer and plantsman Piet Oudolf in this immersive look at his work and creative process. In English and Dutch with English subtitles (1:15) NR.
Game Changers
Documentary on the history of game shows. Hosted by Alex Trebek. Written and directed by Craig Thompson. (2:00) NR.
Hover
In the future, a care worker investigates a connection between the agricultural technology designed to increase food yields and the illnesses befalling farm workers. With Cleopatra Coleman, Shane Coffey, Craig muMs Grant, Fabianne Therese, Rhoda Griffis. Written by Coleman. Directed by Matt Osterman. (1:26) NR.
Ideal Home
The life of an extravagant, squabbling gay couple is shaken by the arrival of a 10-year-old boy, who claims to the grandson of one of the men. With Steve Coogan, Paul Rudd, Jack Gore, Jake McDorman, Alison Pill. Written and directed by Andrew Fleming. (1:31) NR.
The King
Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki takes Elvis Presley's 1963 Rolls Royce for a cross country musical tour in this documentary featuring Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Chuck D, Emmylou Harris. (1:49) NR.
Leave No Trace
After living off the grid in the forests of Oregon, a man and his teenage daughter struggle after being placed in social services. With Ben Foster, Harcourt McKenzie. Written and directed by Debra Granik. (1:49) NR.
Love All You Have Left
An anguished woman discovers a girl in her attic who claims to be Anne Frank. Written and directed by Matt Sivertson. With Caroline Amiguet , Sara Wolfkind, Michael Shantz, Mike Burnell, Kathleen Sheehy. (1:30) NR.
Recovery Boys
Four West Virginia men try to overcome decades of opioid addiction and reclaim their lives in this documentary. Directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon. NR.
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
The cartels escalate the tensions along the U.S.-Mexico border when they begin trafficking terrorists in this sequel to the 2015 crime drama. With Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Catherine Keener. Written by Taylor Sheridan. Directed by Stefano Sollima. (2:02) R.
This is Congo
The lives of a whistle blower, a patriotic military commander, a mineral dealer and a displaced tailor illustrate the struggles of the Congolese people in this documentary. Directed by Daniel McCabe. In English, French, Swahili and Lingala with English subtitles. (1:31) NR.
Three Identical Strangers
Documentary on three men who discovered at age 19 that they are triplets separated at birth, and the unsettling truths that follow. Directed by Tim Wardle. (1:36) NR.
Uncle Drew
Basketball star Kyrie Irving reprises his popular character from a series of Pepsi digital shorts, a legendary hoopster reassembling his team for a Harlem street ball tournament. With Lil Rel Howery, Shaquille O'Neal, Nick Kroll. Written by Jay Longino. Directed by Charles Stone III. (1:43) PG-13.
Woman Walks Ahead
A widowed painter journeys to North Dakota in the 1880s to make a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull despite the resistance of a U.S. Army officer. With Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Sam Rockwell. Written by Steven Knight. Directed by Susanna White. (1:41) R.
