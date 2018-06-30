The Moviegoer, July 1-7

Ernst Lubitsch Revisited The retrospective of the great German-American director who infused his films with wit and elegance begins with the 1926 silent So This is Paris, a comedy of manners about a married couple whose staid existence becomes la vie folle when a “Jazz Age” couple move into their neighborhood. Watch for Myrna Loy in one of her earliest films. With live accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. A double bill of two of Lubitsch’s best, Ninotchka (1939), with Greta Garbo and Melvyn Douglas, and The Shop Around the Corner (1940), with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, will screen the next evening. Author Joseph McBride will sign copies of his new book “How Did Lubitsch Do It?” at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 and 7. The series will continue through Aug. 24. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. “So This is Paris,” July 6, 7:30 p.m. “Ninotchka” and “The Shop Around the Corner,” July 7, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10.