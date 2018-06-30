The Moviegoer, July 1-7

No Vietnamese Ever Called Me a N—” David Loeb Weiss’ little-seen 1968 documentary features footage from the historic 1967 anti-war protest in New York organized by the Spring Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam. Prominent civil rights activists including Martin Luther King Jr. and Stokely Carmichael attended the protest, but the film highlights three intimate interviews with three black veterans who had recently returned from Vietnam. Some of the protest footage was shot by “Woodstock” director Michael Wadleigh. L.A. Filmforum, Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Theater, (323) 377-7238. July 1, 7:30 p.m. $10; $6 for students and senior citizens; free for Filmforum members.
“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” in Concert Revisit the Yule Ball and the memorable and tragic Triwizard Tournament in this fourth installment in the Harry Potter series. The 2005 film, directed by Mike Newell, features dragons, merpeople and plenty of wizarding sport. The LA Phil will play Patrick Doyle’s score live-to-picture; Justin Freer will conduct. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Hollywood. July 5, 8 p.m. $14-$390.
Paris, Art and Crime on Film The four-week film series kicks off with the 1939 romantic screwball comedy Midnight starring Claudette Colbert as a penniless American showgirl in Paris who poses as a European aristocrat. With Don Ameche, John Barrymore and gossip girl Hedda Hopper. David Kipen, who organized the series, will introduce the films. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840. July 6, 5:20 p.m. The series will continue with “The Murderer Lives at Number 21,” July 13; “The Mystery of Picasso,” July 20; “How to Steal a Million,” July 27. Free with museum admission.
Ernst Lubitsch Revisited The retrospective of the great German-American director who infused his films with wit and elegance begins with the 1926 silent So This is Paris, a comedy of manners about a married couple whose staid existence becomes la vie folle when a “Jazz Age” couple move into their neighborhood. Watch for Myrna Loy in one of her earliest films. With live accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. A double bill of two of Lubitsch’s best, Ninotchka (1939), with Greta Garbo and Melvyn Douglas, and The Shop Around the Corner (1940), with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, will screen the next evening. Author Joseph McBride will sign copies of his new book “How Did Lubitsch Do It?” at 6:30 p.m. on July 6 and 7. The series will continue through Aug. 24. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. “So This is Paris,” July 6, 7:30 p.m. “Ninotchka” and “The Shop Around the Corner,” July 7, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10.
The Fly David Cronenberg’s 1986 sci-fi horror classic stars Jeff Goldblum as the proverbial mad scientist whose budding romance with a journalist (Geena Davis) gets seriously derailed when an uncontrolled variable creeps into one of his teleportation experiments and he finds himself turning into a, well, you know. 35 mm print. Secret Movie Club, Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. July 7, 11:59 p.m. $12.75-$20. Admission and special edition poster, $32.75.
------------