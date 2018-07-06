The Moviegoer, July 8-14

Pershing Square Friday Night Flicks Outdoor summer movies have become as much a part of the Southern California ethos as the drive-ins of yore, but they can be pricey. The LA Department of Recreation and Parks is keepin’ it real, and free, with its annual downtown series. This year’s theme is Best of the ’80s with a heavy dose of Brat Pack (and Brat Pack-adjacent) teen favorites. John Hughes’ 1986 romp Ferris Bueller’s Day Off kicks off the series. Other films include Pretty in Pink, Footloose and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Fridays through Aug. 17. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. Movies start at sundown. Free. Full schedule: