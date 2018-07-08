L.A. movie openings, July 11-13

July 11
Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti
The 19th century French artist leaves his family behind to seek inspiration in the South Pacific. With Vincent Cassel, Tuheï Adams. Written by Edouard Deluc, Etienne Comar, Thomas Lilti, Sarah Kaminsky. Directed by Edouard Deluc. In French with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.
July 13
Angels on Tap
A reporter stumbles into a bar where the heavenly messengers hang out when they’re not looking out for humanity. With Ed Asner, Jamie Farr, Marion Ross, Ron Masak, Alan Rachins, Vince DonVito, Byron Mark Newsome. Written by Burt Prelutsky. Directed by Trudy Sargent. (1:15) NR.
Custody
An embittered, divorced couple are awarded joint custody of their son leading to an ugly, intensifying struggle. With Denis Ménochet, Léa Drucker, Thomas Gioria. Written and directed by Xavier Legrand. In French with English subtitles (1:33) NR.
The Devil's Doorway
Priests are sent by the Vatican to investigate unholy happenings at a convent for “fallen” women in Northern Ireland, 1960. With Lalor Roddy, Ciaran Flynn, Helena Bereen, Lauren Coe. Written by Martin Brennan, Michael B. Jackson, Aislinn Clarke. Directed by Clarke. (1:17) NR.
Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot
Joaquin Phoenix plays a man who discovers a talent for cartooning after a devastating drunk driving accident. With Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, Jack Black. Written and directed by Gus Van Sant; based on John Callahan's memoir. (1:53) R.
Eighth Grade
The endless final week of middle school stands between a young teen and her future. With Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan. Written and directed by Bo Burnham. (1:34) R.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
The extended family of monsters heads out on a luxury cruise ship. Voices include Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Mel Brooks. Written by Genndy Tartakovsky, Michael McCullers. Directed by Tartakovsky. (1:37) PG.
Les Parents Terrible
New restoration of Jean Cocteau's 1948 comedic drama about a young man who upends his parents' lives when he unwittingly falls in love with his father's mistress. With Jean Marais, Yvonne de Bray, Marcel André, Gabrielle Dorziat, Josette Day. Written and directed by Cocteau. In French with English subtitles. (1:45) NR.
Marsha Hunt's Sweet Adversity
Documentary on the centenarian actress and activist, from her days at MGM, through the blacklist and the many social causes she has championed. Featuring Harry Belafonte, Ed Asner, Anne Meara, Margaret O’Brien, Valerie Harper. Written by Richard Adkins, Joan Cohen, Roger C. Memos. Directed by by Memos. (1:41) NR.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Shakespeare's classic fantasy reset in modern Hollywood. With Rachel Leigh Cook, Finn Wittrock, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Paz De La Huerta, Avan Jogia, Fran Kranz, Ted Levine, Mia Doi, Charity Wakefield, and Saul Williams. Adapted and directed by Casey Wilder Mott. (1:45) NR.
The Night Eats the World
A man awakens to discover he may be the lone survivor as zombies overrun Paris. With Anders Danielsen Lie, Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant. Written by Jérémie Guez, Guillaume Lemans, Dominique Rocher, based on a novel by Pit Agarmen. Directed by Rocher. (1:33) NR.
Poor Boy
Brothers concoct a scheme to save their houseboat and escape their desert town. With Michael Shannon, Amanda Crew, Justin Chatwin, Andy Bean, Dale Dickey, Lou Taylor Pucci. Written by Robert Scott Wildes and Logan Antill. Directed by Wildes. (1:44) NR.
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
Documentary on the noted Japanese composer, musician and environmental activist. Directed by Stephen Nomura Schible. (1:42) NR.
7 Splinters in Time
The discovery of identical, alternative versions of himself leads a detective on a frightening journey. With Edoardo Ballerini, Greg Bennick, Austin Pendleton, Al Sapienza, Lynn Cohen, Sean Gaffney, Giuliana Carullo, Emmanuelle Chriqui. Written and directed by Gabriel Judet-Weinshel. (1:15) NR.
Shock and Awe
The story of the Knight Ridder journalists who questioned the Bush White House's rationale leading to the 2003 Iraq War. With Woody Harrelson, James Marsden, Milla Jovovich, Jessica Biel, Tommy Lee Jones, Rob Reiner, Luke Tennie and Richard Schiff. Written by Joey Hartstone. Directed by Reiner. (1:30) NR.
Siberia
An American gem dealer and his lover are dangerously trapped between a buyer and Russian law enforcement when a business deal falls apart. With Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu, Aleks Paunovic, Pasha D. Lynchikoff, Veronica Ferres. Written by Scott B. Smith; story by Stephen Hamel & Smith. Directed by Matthew Ross. (1:44) NR.
Skyscraper
Wrongly held responsible for a fire in the world's tallest building, former FBI agent and security expert Dwayne Johnson must bring the guilty parties to justice and rescue his family. With Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, Hannah Quinlivan. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. (1:42) PG-13.
------------