The Moviegoer, July 15-21

Film at LACMA “Pretty in Pink” co-stars Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy re-teamed as young lovers from opposite side of the tracks in the 1988 drama Fresh Horses, this time with a sharper (and darker) take on the class conflict. Directed by David Anspaugh; Larry Ketron adapted the script from his play. Watch for Ben Stiller and Viggo Mortensen in early film roles for both. Discussion to follow with Maggie Mackay of Vidiots and Kate Hagen, The Black List. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. July 19, 7:30 p.m. $7; $5 for LACMA members.