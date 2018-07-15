L.A. movie openings, July 20

July 16
Araby
A Brazilian factory worker's journal inspires a teenager to seek a better life. With Aristides de Sousa, Murilo Caliari, Glaucia Vandeveld, Renato Novaes. Directed by Affonso Uchôa, João Dumans. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:37) NR. One-night, 8 p.m., Downtown Independent, Los Angeles.
July 20
Blindspotting
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in this comedy-drama about Oakland men whose lifelong friendship is tested after one witnesses a police shooting. With Janina Gavankar, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ethan Embry, Tisha Campbell-Martin. Directed by Carlos López Estrada. (1:35) R.
Broken Star
Alone, with her career in freefall, an actress finds herself a captive in a duplex. With Analeigh Tipton, Tyler Labine, Lauren Bowles. Written by David Lee Brant. Directed by Dave Schwep. (1:30) NR.
Citizen Clark … A Life of Principle
Documentary on human rights activist and former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark. Featuring Ralph Nader, Frank Serpico. Written and directed by Joseph Stillman. (1:25) NR.
Damascus Cover
A grieving father tasked by the Mossad to deliver a chemical weapons scientist from Syria finds himself trapped in a much larger scheme. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Olivia Thirlby, John Hurt. Written by Daniel Zelik Berk and Samantha Newton. Directed by Berk. R.
The Equalizer 2
Denzel Washington is back as the former CIA black ops agent delivering vigilante justice for those in need. With Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo. Written by Richard Wenk, based on the television series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. R.
Generation Wealth
Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield explores an out-of-control global economy and the high cost of capitalism in this documentary. (1:46) NR.
Heels
Trying to save their gay father's BBQ restaurant, a pair of adopted brothers join a local wrestling circuit. With Britt George, Stacey Scowley, Richard Riehl, Chip Joslin. Written and directed by Ryan Bottiglieri. (1:29) NR.
Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story
The late, pioneering makeup artist is profiled in this documentary. Featuring Brooke Shields, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Tori Amos, Isaac Mizrahi. Directed by Tiffany Bartok. (1:42) NR.
Love, Cecil
Documentary on celebrated photographer, designer, artist and tastemaker Cecil Beaton. Narrated by Rupert Everett. Directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland. (1:38) NR.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The cast returns to revisit their younger selves in this sequel to the Abba-fueled musical comedy. With Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Lily James. Written and directed by Ol Parker, story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis, Parker. PG-13.
Maquia: When The Promised Flower Blooms
After her idyllic community is invaded, a lonely girl finds an orphaned baby, changing her life in unexpected ways. Anime. Written and directed by Mari Okada. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.
McQueen
Documentary on the tragic life and extraordinary career of the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and co-directed/written by Peter Ettedgui. (1:51) NR.
Occupation
Townspeople battle aliens intent on invading Earth. With Dan Ewing, Temuera Morrison, Stephany Jacobsen. Written and directed by Luke Sparke. R.
Path of Blood
Mining footage shot by jihadists and captured by Saudi security services, documentary filmmaker Jonathan Hacker explores a world where Muslim terrorists targeting Muslim civilians are tracked by Muslim law enforcement personnel. In Arabic and English with English subtitles. (1:31) NR.
Pin Cushion
Life in a new town for a mother and daughter is complicated by mean girls and prickly neighbors. With Lily Newmark, Joanna Scanlan, Loris Scarpa, Sacha Cordy-Nice. Written and directed by Deborah Haywood. (1:32) NR.
Unfriended: Dark Web
A young man and his friends are exposed to the scariest parts of the internet via files on a found laptop. With Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, Chelsea Alden. Written and directed by Stephen Susco. (1:28) R.
------------