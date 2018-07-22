L.A. movie openings, July 27

July 27
The Bleeding Edge
Documentary on the high-stakes, high-risk medical device industry. Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. (1:39) NR.
Citizen Clark ... A Life of Principle
Documentary on human rights activist and former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark. Featuring Ralph Nader, Frank Serpico. Written and directed by Joseph Stillman. (1:25) NR.
Dark Money
How the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision and the resulting flow of untraceable corporate political contributions affect U.S. elections is examined in this documentary. Directed by Kimberly Reed. (1:38) NR.
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
The master sleuth, accused of wrong doing by Empress Wu, must defend himself while investigating a crime wave. With Mark Chao, Feng Shaofeng, Lin Gengxin, Ethan Juan, Ma Sichun, Carina Lau. Written by Chia-lu Chang. Directed by Tsui Hark. In Mandarin with English subtitles. NR.
Far From the Tree
Parents and families with "exceptional" children share their stories in this documentary. Directed by Rachel Dretzin, based on the book by Andrew Solomon. (1:33) NR.
14 Cameras
A creepy landlord streams the lives of his unknowing tenants on the internet. With Neville Archambault, Amber Midthunter, Brytnee Ratledge. Written by Victor Zarcoff. Directed by Scott Hussion and Seth Fuller. (1:30) NR.
Hell Mountain
A mysterious house plagued by rumors of missing children and cannibalism holds clues to a young journalist's own murky past. With Megan Collaso, Taylor Dooley, Markus Innocenti. Written and directed by Jesse Pomeroy. (1:32) NR.
Hot Summer Nights
Newly graduated from high school, a young desperately tries to fit in while visiting his aunt in Cape Cod. With Maika Monroe, Alex Roe, Maia Mitchell, and Timothée Chalamet. Written and directed by Elijah Bynum. (1:47) NR.
Killer Bees
Long Island's Bridgehampton High School confounds expectations and defends its state basketball title in this documentary. Directed by Benjamin Cummings & Orson Cummings. (1:32) NR.
Love is Tolerance
Documentary promoting positive human values. Featuring Dalai Lama, Malala Yousafzai, Kailash Satyarthi, Shimon Peres. Directed by Dr. Hubertus Hoffmann, based on his book. (1:30) NR.
Milford Graves Full Mantis
Documentary on the avant-garde jazz percussionist. Directed by Jake Meginsky. Co-directed by Neil Young. (1:31) NR.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt as he and the IMF team race against time (again) and the forces of evil. With Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby. Written by Christopher McQuarrie, Dylan Kussman. Directed by McQuarrie. (2:27) NYR.
Our House
A young inventor creates a machine to bring back his dead parents and gets more than he bargained for. With Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. Written by Nathan Parker. Directed by Anthony Scott Burns. (1:31) NR.
Puzzle
Kelly Macdonald plays a wife and mother who breaks out of her cloistered existence with the discovery she has a talent for jigsaw puzzles. With Irrfan Khan, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv Hewson. Written by Oren Moverman. Directed by Marc Turtletaub. (1:42) R.
The Row
A freshman joins a sorority with a sinister secret as her detective father hunts a serial killer. With Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry, Lexi Atkins, Randy Couture. Written by Sarah Scougal. Directed by Matty Beckerman. (1:22) R.
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Documentary on the Golden Age exploits of Scotty Bowers, a former Marine who reportedly provided sexual services to some of the biggest movie stars of the 1940s and ‘50s. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Based on a book by Bowers with Lionel Friedberg. (1:38) NR.
Snapshots
An old roll of film unleashes the secrets of three generations of women at a Missouri lake house. With Piper Laurie, Brooke Adams, Emily Goss. Written by Jan Miller Corran. Directed by Melanie Mayron. (1:35) NR.
Teen Titans Go to the Movies
Led by the headstrong boy wonder, Robin, the young superheroes head to Hollywood in search of big-screen stardom. Voices include Will Arnett, Kristen Bell, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Nicolas Cage, Halsey, Lil' Yachty. Written by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, based on characters from DC Comics. Directed by Horvathm, Peter Rida Michail. PG.
