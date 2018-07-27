The Moviegoer, July 29-Aug. 4

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers The series featuring groundbreaking women writers and directors continues with three silent shorts by Alice Guy-Blaché: the western Algie the Miner (1912); A Fool and His Money (1912), reportedly the first film with an all-black cast; and The Ocean Waif (1916). Plus 12 minutes of rare, untitled, archival footage shot by author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston; The Curse of Quon Gwon: When the Far East Mingles With the West (1916), the first film directed by an Asian American woman, Marion E. Wong; and Motherhood: Life’s Greatest Miracle (1925), possibly the earliest surviving feature film directed by an African American woman, Lita Lawrence. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. July 29, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
The Exiles British director Kent Mackenzie’s 1961 black-and-white neorealist-style feature about a group of Native American young adults living in Los Angeles’ once-grand but by then dilapidated Bunker Hill neighborhood. “The Exiles” was largely unseen until it was restored by the UCLA Film & Television Archive in 2008. With Navajo filmmaker Pamela J. Peters’ 2014 short Legacy of Exiled NDNZ. Discussion to follow with Peters. Autry Museum, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. Aug. 4, 2 p.m. Free with museum admission. $14; $10 for students with ID and ages 60+. Reservations recommended.
Throwback Thursdays Five Thursdays, five James Bond movies, five actors in the iconic 007 role: Sean Connery in Goldfinger (1964), Aug. 2; George Lazenby in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), Aug. 9; Roger Moore in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Aug. 16; Timothy Dalton in License to Kill (1989), Aug. 23; Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye (1995), Aug. 30. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. All films will screen at 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+.
The Night of the Hunter A 35-millimeter screening of the 1955 classic of Southern Gothic horror starring Robert Mitchum as one of the most terrifying film villains of all time, the Rev. Harry Powell, a man-of-the-cloth turned psychotic killer of women and children. The only film directed by actor Charles Laughton; script by James Agee. With Lillian Gish and Shelley Winters. Secret Movie Club, Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. Aug. 4, 11 a.m. $12.75-$20.
San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights Outdoor movies in parks, cemeteries and on high-rise rooftops have largely replaced the experience of drive-in movies, but this series brings the car-culture phenom back for summer. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), the debut film of director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe. Aug. 3; Back to the Future Part II (1989), Aug. 4; Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Aug. 10; Selena (1997), Aug. 11 Lake Balboa Complex, 6335 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. Gates open, 6:30 p.m.; movie, 8:30 p.m. $16.95; family passes also available.