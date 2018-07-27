The Moviegoer, July 29-Aug. 4

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers The series featuring groundbreaking women writers and directors continues with three silent shorts by Alice Guy-Blaché: the western Algie the Miner (1912); A Fool and His Money (1912), reportedly the first film with an all-black cast; and The Ocean Waif (1916). Plus 12 minutes of rare, untitled, archival footage shot by author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston; The Curse of Quon Gwon: When the Far East Mingles With the West (1916), the first film directed by an Asian American woman, Marion E. Wong; and Motherhood: Life’s Greatest Miracle (1925), possibly the earliest surviving feature film directed by an African American woman, Lita Lawrence. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. July 29, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.