L.A. movie openings, Aug. 1-3

Winnie the Pooh's friend, now grown, is stressed-out and overwhelmed by life, but his childhood stuffed animals band together to help him find his way. With Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss and voices by Jim Cummings, Chris O'Dowd, Brad Garrett, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, Sophie Okonedo. Written by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, story by Perry, based on characters created by A.A. Milne. Directed by Marc Forster. (1:44) PG