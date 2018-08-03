The Moviegoer, Aug. 5-11

Audacious Debuts Mike Nichols’ 1966 film directorial debut, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, an adaptation of Edward Albee’s provocative play, was the rare first feature to completely wow the academy, receiving an Oscar nomination in every category for which it was eligible. The unnervingly intimate film is the best and most volatile in the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton canon. Discussion to follow with co-star George Segal. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
The Fortress Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s 2017 historical epic about the 1636 Second Manchu invasion of Korea centers on King Injo and his advisors as they deliberate whether to surrender while holed up in a snowy mountain fortress. Discussion with the director to follow. Part of KCON West, a three-day Korean pop culture convention. Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. Aug. 9, 6 p.m. Free. Hammer Museum: KCON:
Harlan Ellison Remembered Mini retrospective of the late science fiction writer features a WGA award-winning 1964 episode of “The Outer Limits” penned by Ellison titled “Demon With a Glass Hand” and the outrageous 1975 cult classic, A Boy and His Dog, based on an Ellison novella. Don Johnson stars as a survivor in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The film includes a shaggy telepathic dog and a decidedly passé view of women. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Paul Verhoeven August Midnight screenings of three of the Dutch director’s biggest hits: RoboCop (1987), the satiric sci-fi action classic stars Peter Weller as a crime-fighting cyborg, Aug. 10; Total Recall (1990), Verhoeven used action star Arnold Schwarzenegger to great effect in this blockbuster as a futuristic government agent with a glitchy memory chip, Aug. 11; Basic Instinct (1992), a sexy and stylish San Francisco based whodunit that made Sharon Stone a star. Stone plays a femme fatale with the best wardrobe since Grace Kelly in “Rear Window,” Aug. 18. The Secret Movie Club, Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. All films above will screen at 11:59 p.m. $12.75-$20.
