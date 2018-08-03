The Moviegoer, Aug. 5-11

Audacious Debuts Mike Nichols’ 1966 film directorial debut, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, an adaptation of Edward Albee’s provocative play, was the rare first feature to completely wow the academy, receiving an Oscar nomination in every category for which it was eligible. The unnervingly intimate film is the best and most volatile in the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton canon. Discussion to follow with co-star George Segal. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.