L.A. movie openings, Aug. 10

Aug. 8
Dog Days
L.A. canines lead their human companions on surprising journeys in this ensemble comedy. With Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Rob Corddry, Tone Bell, Jon Bass, Michael Cassidy, Thomas Lennon, Tig Notaro, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Cephas Jones. Written by Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama. Directed by Ken Marino. (1:53) PG.
Aug. 10
Along Came the Devil
Sent to live with her aunt, a young woman unleashes an evil spirit when she tries to contact her dead mother. With Jessica Barth, Matt Dallas, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Lintz, Heather DeVan and Bruce Davison. Written by Jason DeVan, Heather DeVan, Dylan Matlock. Directed by Jason DeVan. (1:29) NR.
Araby
A Brazilian factory worker's journal inspires a teenager to seek a better life. With Aristides de Sousa, Murilo Caliari, Glaucia Vandeveld, Renato Novaes. Directed by Affonso Uchôa, João Dumans. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (1:37) NR.
The Atomic Cafe
Restored version of 1982 documentary on nuclear war composed entirely of civil defense and propaganda films created by the U.S. military and other agencies. Directed by Kevin Rafferty, Jayne Loader and Pierce Rafferty. (1:28) NR.
BlackKkKlansman
Colorado Springs' first black policeman goes undercover with his partner to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. With John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace. Written by Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee; based on a book by Ron Stallworth. Directed by Lee. (2:15) R.
BuyBust
An anti-narcotics squad must fight its way out of a Manila slum when a drug bust goes wrong and the locals turn on them. With Anne Curtis, Brandon Vera, Victor Neri. Written by Erik Matti and Anton Santamaria. Directed by Matti. In Filipino and Tagalog with English subtitles. (2:06) NR.
The Captain
Near the end of World War II, a German army deserter discovers a Nazi officer's uniform and undergoes a disturbing transformation. With Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel, Frederick Lau. Written and directed by Robert Schwentke. In German with English subtitles. (1:58) NR.
Elizabeth Harvest
Newly married to a genius scientist and ensconced at his estate, a young woman discovers secrets that make her question what she knows abut herself. With Abbey Lee, Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard, Dylan Baker. Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez. (1:45) NR.
40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie
Filmmaker and fan Lee Aronsohn reunites the unsung Boulder, Colo., band for a reunion concert in this documentary. (1:39) NR.
Gavagai
In Norway, a German businessman struggles to complete the work of his late wife translating the writing of a poet into Chinese. With Anni-Kristiina Juuso, Andreas Lust, Mikkel Gaup. Written by Kirk Kjeldsen. Directed by by Rob Tregenza. In English and in Norwegian with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
Shortly after World War II, an English author encounters a group formed on the isle during the German occupation and decides to write a book about them. With Lily James, Michiel Huisman, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Glen Powell, Matthew Goode, Tom Courtenay. Written by Thomas Bezucha, Don Roos; based on the novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Directed by Mike Newell. (2:04) NR.
Hope Springs Eternal
Famous online as "the girl dying of cancer," a teen hides the truth when tests reveal she's been cured. With Mia Rose Frampton, Stony Blyden, Juliette Angelo, Beau Brooks. Written by Stephanie Mickus. Directed by Jack C. Newell. (1:18) PG.
The Island
A meteorite heading toward Earth doesn't dissuade a man from fantasizing about a colleague and winning the lottery until the impact leaves him shipwrecked with an unlikely group of coworkers. With Huang Bo, Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang, Zhang Yixing. Directed by Huang Bo. In Chinese with English and Chinese subtitles. (2:14) NR.
The Meg
A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible necessitating a rescue operation at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Cliff Curtis. Written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, based on the novel by Steve Alten. Directed by Jon Turteltaub. (1:53) PG-13.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Sent to a gay conversion therapy center, a young woman bonds with a stoner amputee and a Lakota Two-Spirit. With Chloë Grace Moretz, John Gallagher Jr., Sasha Lane, Forrest Goodluck, Jennifer Ehle, Emily Skeggs, Owen Campbell. Written by Desiree Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, based on the novel by Emily M. Danforth. Directed by Akhavan. (1:30) NR.
No Date, No Signature
A doctor in an Iranian medical examiner's office feels he may be responsible for one of the deceased brought in. With Amir Agha'ee, Zakieh Behbahani, Sa'eed Dakh. Written by Vahid Jalilvand and Ali Zarnegar. Directed by Jalilvand. In Farsi with English subtitles. (1:44) NR.
A Prayer Before Dawn
A young English boxer, imprisoned in Thailand, participates in brutal Muay Thai tournaments hoping to escape drugs and gangs. With Joe Cole. Written by Jonathan Hirschbein, Nick Saltrese. Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire. (1:56) R.
Pretty Bad Actress
A former child star is kidnapped by a stalker and must rely on her assistant to save her. With Stephanie Hodes, Heather McComb, Danny Woodburn, John Hensley, Jillian Bell. Written and directed by Nick Fituri Scown. (1:25) NR.
Slender Man
Teens perform a rite in a small Massachusetts town hoping to disprove a terrifying local legend. With Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, Javier Botet. Written by David Birke, based on a character by Victor Surge. Directed by Sylvain White. PG-13.
What Still Remains
In a post-apocalyptic world, a woman loses her family and must learn which survivors she can trust. With Lulu Antariksa, Colin O'Donoghue, Mimi Rogers, Dohn Norwood, Jeff Kober. Written and directed by Josh Mendoza. (1:31) NR.
------------