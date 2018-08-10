The Moviegoer, Aug. 12-18

Dennis Hopper: The Last Rebel The actor’s 1986 turn as a violent, gas-inhaling sadist in David Lynch’s surreal neo-noir Blue Velvet (along with his Oscar nomination the same year for “Hoosiers”) put his career back on track. That same year, Hopper was featured as the local crazy old dude in River’s Edge, a film which uncannily portends both the grunge era and Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye and Crispin Glover (never better) star as teens who remain largely indifferent when one of their peers is murdered in a rural Northern California town. Director Tim Hunter and actor Tom Bower will introduce the movie. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. The series will run Aug. 16-20.