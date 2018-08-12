L.A. movie openings, Aug. 15-17

Aug. 15
Crazy Rich Asians
An Asian American New Yorker's first trip to Asia is complicated by her longtime boyfriend's status as one of Singapore's most desirable bachelors and his judgy mother. With Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Sonoya Mizuno, Chris Pang, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh. Written by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, based on the novel by Kevin Kwan. Directed by Jon M. Chu. PG-13.
93Queen
Documentary on a group of Ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish women in New York who, despite the patriarchy of their community, formed a volunteer ambulance corps. Featuring Rachel “Ruchie” Freier and the Women of Ezras Nashim. Directed by Paula Eiselt. (1:30) NR.
Aug. 17
Alpha
During the last Ice Age, a young man teams with a lone wolf in this epic tale of survival. With Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Written by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt; story by Albert Hughes. Directed by Hughes. PG-13.
Benched
Youth baseball coaches clash over their vastly different styles. With Garret Dillahunt, John C. McGinley. Written by Richard Dresser. Directed by Richard Deaton, George Flanigen. NR.
Breaking & Exiting
A botched burglary leads to an unlikely romance. With Milo Gibson, Jordan Hinson, Adam Huber. Written by Jordan Hinson. Directed by Peter Facinelli. (1:18) NR.
Cocote
A young Dominican gardener and devout Christian realizes he's been brought home to avenge his father's killing. With Vicente Santos, Judith Rodríguez, Yuberbi de la Rosa. Directed by Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:46) NR.
Dr. Brinks & Dr. Brinks
The death of their physician parents brings together estranged siblings, who prefer to celebrate the family's dysfunction rather than grieve. With Scott Rodgers, Kristin Slaysman. Written by Josh Crockett, Jonathan Pappas. Directed by Crockett. (1:26) NR.
Down a Dark Hall
A troubled adolescent sent to a boarding school for girls discovers the institution holds ancient paranormal secrets. With AnnaSophia Robb, Isabelle Fuhrman, Victoria Moroles, Noah Silver, Taylor Russell, Rosie Day, Uma Thurman. Written by Mike Goldbach and Chris Sparling. Directed by Rodrigo Cortés. (1:36) PG-13.
Good Manners
A nurse from outer São Paulo bonds with a wealthy woman who hires her to care for her yet-to-be-born son, a child with horrific provenance. With Isabél Zuaa, Marjorie Estiano, Miguel Lobo, Cida Moreira. Written and directed by Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:15) NR.
Juliet, Naked
Rose Byrne, Chris O'Dowd and Ethan Hawke form an unlikely triangle brought together by inertia, pop culture obsessiveness and heartache. Written by Tamara Jenkins, Jim Taylor, Evgenia Peretz; based on the novel by Nick Hornby. Directed by Jesse Peretz. (1:45) R.
The Little Mermaid
An intriguing tale leads a young reporter, his sick niece and a mysterious young woman to a remote circus in Mississippi. With Poppy Drayton, William Moseley, Shirley MacLaine, Gina Gershon, Armando Gutierrez. Inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale; written and directed by Blake Harris; co-directed by Chris Bouchard. (1:25) PG-13.
Luis and the Aliens
A young boy befriends three beings from outer space. Voices by Will Forte, Lea Thompson, Franciska Friede, Orlando Leyba, Joey Guila. Written by Wolfgang Lauenstein, Christoph Lauenstein, Joe Vitale, Jeffrey Hylton. Directed by Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein, Sean McCormack (1:24) PG.
Madeline's Madeline
Real-life and performance blur when a girl is cast in a theater piece by an experimental director. With Helena Howard, Molly Parker, Miranda July. Written and Directed by Josephine Decker. (1:30) NR.
Mile 22
Mark Wahlberg stars as the leader of a secret mission to sneak an enigmatic law enforcement official to safety. With Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich. Written by Graham Roland, Lea Carpenter. Directed by Peter Berg. R.
Minding the Gap
Documentary by Bing Liu focusing on his skateboard pals in Rockford, Ill., as they deal with the complexity of adulthood and being men. (1:33) NR.
Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Recovering from a divorce, a comic book store employee's attempt to sell a scary puppet at a convention inadvertently unleashes the forces of evil. With Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi, Michael Pare, Barbara Crampton, Udo Kier. Written by S. Craig Zahler. Directed by Sonny Laguna, Tommy Wiklund. (1:30) NR.
Skate Kitchen
Moving to New York City from Long Island proves challenging for teen, who falls in with an all-female crew and a difficult relationship with an enigmatic guy. With Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Jaden Smith.Written by Crystal Moselle, Jen Silverman, Aslihan Unaldi. Directed by Moselle. (1:45) NR.
The Swan
A 9-year-old Icelandic girl is sent to spend the summer with relatives in the countryside and find her way. With Gríma Valsdóttir, Þuríður Blær Jóhannsdóttir, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Thor Kristjansson, Katla M. Þorgeirsdóttir. Written and directed by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, based on a novel by Guðbergur Bergsson. In Icelandic with English subtitles. (1:18) NR.
We the Animals
Three brothers grow up in a volatile household. With Evan Rosado, Isaiah Kristian, Josiah Gabriel, Sheila Vand, Raul Castillo. Written by Dan Kitrosser, Jeremiah Zagar, based on a novel by Justin Torres. Directed by Zagar. (1:30) NR.
The Wife
A woman stands by her husband as he receives the Nobel Prize for literature in 1993 and recalls the ups, downs and sacrifices of their 30 years together. With Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Christian Slater, Max Irons, Harry Lloyd, Annie Starke, Elizabeth McGovern. Written by Jane Anderson; based on the novel by Meg Wolitzer. Directed by Björn Runge. (1:40) R.
------------