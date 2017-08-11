The Moviegoer, Aug. 13-19

TCM Big Screen Classics Presents: “Bonnie and Clyde” 50th Anniversary Director Arthur Penn’s 1967 classic about notorious Depression-era bank robbers, lovers and killers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow stars Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty at their most beautiful, stylish and, incongruously, vulnerable. Gene Hackman and Estelle Parsons (in an Oscar-winning turn) are excellent as the less glamorous members of the Barrow Gang, Buck and Blanche. Fathom Events and TCM present “Bonnie and Clyde,” various theaters, Aug. 13, 2 and 7 p.m.; Aug. 16, 2 and 7 p.m. www.fathomevents.com

Acropolis Cinema and MUBI present: Nocturama Los Angeles premiere of French writer-director Bertrand Bonello’s 2016 topical thriller about an attractive group of Parisian young adults planning and executing a terrorist attack. The group is diverse in its ethnicities, and the motive for the attack goes unmentioned. Bonello, best known in the U.S. for his 2014 Yves Saint Laurent bio-pic, brings some of the style from that film to “Nocturama” (the terrorists hole up after the attack not in a seedy apartment but in an Art Deco, luxury department store). The film was shown at the 2016 Toronto and San Sebastian Film Festivals. Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. (213) 617-1033. Aug. 15, 8 p.m. $12. www.acropoliscinema.com

La Collectionneuse: Jules et Jim As part of its ongoing La Collectionneuse French film series, the Cinefamily has scheduled two of the late actress Jeanne Moreau’s best films. Jules et Jim, François Truffaut’s 1962 New Wave classic about a tragic love triangle set in post-World War I Bohemian Paris, stars Moreau as the enigmatic Catherine. Henri Serre and Oskar Werner co-star as the title characters. The series will continue on Aug. 25 with an earlier Moreau film, The Lovers (1958), directed by Louis Malle. Jules et Jim, The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theatre, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12; free for Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org

Laemmle Theatres Presents the Second Annual Western Weekend The series will kick off with an appearance by writer-director Philip Kaufman at the Aug. 18 screening of one of his earliest films, The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid (1972), which stars Cliff Robertson and Robert Duvall as bank-robbing bandits Cole Younger and Jesse James. John Wayne, James Stewart and Lee Marvin (as the sadistic stagecoach robber of the title), star in John Ford’s black-and-white classic The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), the next film in the series, on Aug. 19. Also screening on Aug. 19 are John Sturges’ Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957), with Kirk Douglas as Doc Holliday and Burt Lancaster as Wyatt Earp, and Sam Peckinpah’s Ride the High Country (1962), which will be followed by a Q&A with co-star Mariette Hartley. The series will continue on Aug. 20 with Fred Zinnemann’s High Noon (1952), starring Gary Cooper, and director Martin Ritt’s Hombre (1967), starring Paul Newman. “The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid,” Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. “Ride the High Country,” Aug 19, 3 p.m. “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” Aug. 19, 8 p.m. Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. (310) 478-3836. Aug. 18-Aug. 20. $13 per film; $10 for Laemmle Premiere Card holders; $60, for a six film series pass. www.laemmle.com

Shake It Off: Dance Films at the Hammer Adrian Lyne’s 1983 blockbuster, Flashdance, was one of the first movies made for the so-called MTV generation. A teenage Jennifer Beals stars as a steel-mill welder by day and sexy bar-dancer by night who yearns to be accepted to a prestigious dance conservatory. As implausible as the plot sometimes is, the movie is gleefully, utterly watchable. The 1984 “Flashdance”-like Breakin’, about the world of the street-dance scene of popping and locking breakdancers, introduced the world to dancer-actors Shabba Doo and Boogaloo Shrimp. Ice-T co-stars in his first movie role as a club MC. The series will continue through August with Dirty Dancing, Bring It On, Stomp the Yard and Magic Mike XXL. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 443-7000. “Flashdance,” Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.; “Breakin’,” Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. Free; tickets are available at the box office one hour before the screening. www.hammer.ucla.edu

