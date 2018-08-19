L.A. movie openings, Aug. 22-24

Aug. 22
The Night is Short, Walk on Girl
Animated tale about teens experiencing an unusual night out in Kyoto. Written by Makoto Ueda, story by Tomihiko Morimi. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:32) PG-13.
Aug. 24
A.X.L.
A young man bonds with an A.W.O.L. robotic dog created by the government, whose code name stands for attack, exploration and logistics. With Alex Neustaedter, Thomas Jane, Becky G. Written and directed by Oliver Daly. PG.
Arizona
An angry client accidentally kills a real estate professional, kidnaps an agent and embarks on a disastrous crime spree in this action comedy. With Danny McBride, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Wilson, Elizabeth Gillies, Kaitlin Olson, David Alan Grier. Written by Luke Del Tredici. Directed by Jonathan Watson. (1:25) NR.
Blue Iguana
Two-bit NYC crooks are summoned to London to steal a rare jewel in this caper comedy. With Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz, Phoebe Fox. Written and directed by Hadi Hajaig. (1:47) NR.
The Bookshop
An English widow challenges the staid culture of her seaside town in 1959 by opening a store selling progressive literature. With Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson. Written and directed by Isabel Coixet, based on a novel by Penelope Fitzgerald. (1:53) PG.
Cielo
Experimental documentary explores the night sky over the Atacama Desert in Chile. Directed by Alison McAlpine. (1:18) NR.
Crime + Punishment
Active duty officers and a private investigator challenge disastrous practices of the New York Police Department in this documentary. Directed by Stephen Maing. (1:52) NR.
The Dark Knight
The middle film of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger and Aaron Eckhart, returns on IMAX screens for its 10th anniversary. (2:32) PG-13.
Dead Envy
Harley Di Nardo co-wrote, directed and stars in this thriller about a rocker-turned-hairstylist who sees an opportunity for a comeback when a musical prodigy walks into his salon. With Adam Reser, Samantha Smart. Co-written by Stacy Hullah. (1:11) NR.
The Happytime Murders
Two detectives — one puppet, one human — investigate the murders of the cast of a once-popular TV puppet show. With Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks. Written by Todd Berger, story by Berger, Dee Austin Robertson. Directed by Brian Henson. R.
I Am Vengeance
The murder of his best friend leads an ex-special ops soldier to the investigation of a Special Forces unit that went rogue in Afghanistan. With Stu Bennett, Gary Daniels, Kevin Leslie. Written and directed by Ross Boyask. (1:33) R.
An L.A. Minute
Spoiled by success, the life of a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and movie producer quickly spirals out of control. With Gabriel Byrne, Keirsey Clemons. Written by Larry “Ratso” Sloman and Daniel Adams. Directed by Adams. R.
Last Curtain Call
A rock star who neglected his family in pursuit of fame learns he has dementia and must make up for lost time. With Christopher Maleki, David Proval, Erin Boyes. Written by Jon Hollis-Franks. Directed by Jennifer Tadlock. (1:30) NR.
A Memoir of War
Mélanie Thierry stars as French writer Marguerite Duras in 1944 when her husband and fellow Resistance fighter Robert Antelme is deported to Dachau by the Gestapo. With Benoît Magimel. Written and directed by Emmanuel Finkiel, based on Duras’ semi-autobiographical novel. In French with English subtitles. (2:05) NR.
Papillon
A safecracker framed for murder and an eccentric counterfeiter plot to escape the infamous French penal colony Devil's Island. With Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. Written by Aaron Guzikowski, inspired by the screenplay by Dalton Trumbo and the books by Henri Charrière. Directed by Michael Noer. (2:16) R.
Searching
A father searches his missing teenage daughter's laptop for digital clues to her disappearance. With John Cho, Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La. Written by Aneesh Chaganty, Sev Ohanian. Directed by Chaganty. (1:42) PG-13.
Songwriter
Documentary follows the creative process of British musician Ed Sheeran as he works on his third studio album "Divide." Directed by Murray Cummings. (1:24) NR.
Support the Girls
Regina Hall stars as the general manager of a "sports bar with curves" who comes to question the fantasy the establishment offers in this comedy. With Haley Lu Richardson, Shayna McHayle, Brooklyn Decker, Jana Kramer, James Le Gros, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka and Lea DeLaria. Written and directed by Andrew Bujalski. (1:30) R.
The Oslo Diaries
Documentary on the clandestine 1992 meetings between a small group of Israelis and Palestinians that led to the Oslo Accords. Featuring former Israeli President Shimon Peres. Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan. (1:37) NR.
Whale of a Tale
Documentary on the conflict between activists and long-rooted traditions in the Japanese whaling town of Taiji in the wake of the 2009 nonfiction film "The Cove." Directed by Megumi Sasaki. (1:37) NR.
What Keeps You Alive
On a getaway weekend in the woods celebrating their first anniversary, a woman's wife reveals a bloodcurdling dark side. With Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Written and directed by Colin Minihan. (1:38) NR.
The Wild Boys
Experimental fantasy about teen boys sent to sea with a stern captain as punishment for a heinous crime and end up on a lush island where they undergo a transformation of mind and body. With Pauline Lorillard, Vimala Pons, Anaël Snoek, Diane Rouxel, Mathilde Warnier. Written and directed by Bertrand Mandico. In French and English with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.
