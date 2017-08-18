The Moviegoer, Aug. 20-26

Japanese Arthouse Classics The series begins with the Los Angeles premiere of the 4K restoration of Kenji Mizoguchi’s 1953 cautionary period drama Ugetsu, in which a married peasant farmer finds himself seduced by a ghostly noblewoman; it’s paired with Mizoguchi’s The Life of Oharu (1952), a tragic drama about the downward odyssey of a samurai’s daughter. The series continues with a Hiroshi Teshigahara double feature Woman in the Dunes (1964) and The Face of Another (1966), and concludes with Yasujirô Ozu’s Tokyo Story (1953) and An Autumn Afternoon (1962). American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528. “Ugetsu” and “The Life of Oharu,” Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. “Woman in the Dunes” and “The Face of Another,” Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. “Tokyo Story” and “An Autumn Afternoon,” Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. $12; $10 for seniors (65+) and students with ID; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

The (Stephen) King of Horror The tribute to America’s favorite author of horror and suspense is cleverly curated into themes. “Lethal Wheels” night features killer car flick Christine (1983), directed by John Carpenter, and monster truck thriller Maximum Overdrive (1986), King’s sole directorial effort. (The 1958 “Christine” Plymouth will be on display in the courtyard. Approach at your discretion.) “Horror Anthology Triple Feature” for hardcore King fans includes Creepshow (1982), Cat’s Eye (1985), and Creepshow 2 (1987). The “Killer Critters” triple slate is Cujo (1983), Pet Sematary (1989) and Graveyard Shift (1990). The series continues Aug. 27 with “Authors in Peril”: Misery (1990) and The Dark Half (1993). American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 461-2020. “Christine” and “Maximum Overdrive,” Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m.; “Creepshow,” “Cat’s Eye” and “Creepshow 2,” Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.; “Cujo,” “Pet Sematary” and “Graveyard Shift,” Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members; the triple features are $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

Jerry Beck’s Animation Madness Animation historian Beck introduces a selection of wacky, rare, and vintage toons that were regularly shown at the midnight screenings of cult classics in the 1970s and ’80s. “Bambi Meets Godzilla” (1969) and “The Cobweb Hotel” (1936) are among the animated shorts to be screened. The Cinefamily at the Silent Movie Theatre, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. Aug. 25, 10 p.m. $12; free for Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org

1950s Science Fiction Film Festival In the mid-20th century, the promise of space travel paired with the free-floating paranoia of the Cold War led to a spate of out-of-this-world sci-fi films, some classic, some campy, but almost all fun to watch. This year’s lineup includes Ed Wood’s Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) featuring Vampira and Wood’s friend Bela Lugosi (using footage shot before the actor’s 1956 death). Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. (310) 322-2592. “Tarantula” (1954), Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. “It Came From Outer Space” (1953), Aug. 26, 2:30 p.m. “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (1959), Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m. “The Incredible Shrinking Man” (1957), Aug. 27, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+. No credit cards. www.oldtownmusichall.org

Night of the Living Dead The late director George A. Romero’s 1968 low-budget horror classic is credited with introducing the enduring archetype of the zombie to movie audiences. The film about seven people, mostly strangers, holed up in a Pennsylvania farmhouse as they battle an endless army of the undead, was highly controversial during its initial release for its depiction of violence and gore and has been reevaluated over the years as everything from an allegory about the Vietnam War to a study of race in America. The Cinefamily at the Vista, 4473 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. Aug. 26, 11:59 p.m. $12; free for Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. The trailer for "Annabelle: Creation," the latest film in the "Conjuring" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. Trailer for "Leatherface," the latest entry in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" franchise. CAPTION Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. Trailer for the Sundance Fest breakout comedy-drama "Patti Cakes." Warning: This video contains profanity. CAPTION Trailer for the animated film "Leap." Trailer for the animated film "Leap." CAPTION Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer. Kyle Mooney, Claire Danes and Mark Hamill star in the "Brigsby Bear" trailer.

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies