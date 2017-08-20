L.A. movie openings, Aug. 25

Aug. 25

All Saints John Corbett stars as a pastor who teams with Burmese refugees to save a church he was sent to close in the American heartland. With Cara Bono, Barry Corbin, Nelson Lee. Written by Steve Armour. Directed by Steve Gomer. (1:48) PG.

Beach Rats A young Brooklyn man cruises for older men and embarks on a relationship with a young woman, creating complications and forcing him to make decisions. With Harris Dickinson, Madeline Weinstein, Kate Hodge. Written and directed by Eliza Hittman. (1:35) R.

Birth of the Dragon Based on the life of martial artist Bruce Lee, this movie focuses on his start in 1964 San Francisco as he challenges a master. With Phillip Ng, Xia Yu, Billy Magnussen. Written by Stephen J. Rivele and Christopher Wilkinson. Directed by George Nolfi. (1:29) PG-13.

Bushwick A grad student needs the help of a reclusive veteran to navigate five blocks of the Brooklyn neighborhood when it becomes an urban battlefield. With Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Angelic Zambrana, Jeremie Harris. Written by Nick Damici, Graham Reznick. Directed by Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott. (1:34) NR.

Crown Heights After a 1980 shooting in Brooklyn results in a young man's wrongful conviction, his childhood friend works to gaining his release. With Lakeith Stanfield, Nnamdi Asomugha, Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell, Amari Cheatom. Written and Directed by Matt Ruskin. (1:39) NR.

Death Note A teenager discovers a notebook with the mystical power to kill when the owner writes a person's name and imagines his or her face. With Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, Keith Stanfield. Written by Jeremy Slater, based on the Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:41) NR.

Deep Animated comedy adventure about a mischievous octopus on a journey to save his undersea colony. Voices of Justin Felbinger, Stephen Ezra Hughes, Lindsey Alena. Written by Julio Soto Gúrpide, José Tatay, Salvador Rubio. Directed by Gúrpide. (1:32) PG.

Ghost House In the wilds of Thailand, a young American couple grapple with supernatural evil. With James Landry Hébert, Scout Taylor Compton, Mark Boone Junior. Written by Kevin O’Sullivan and Jason Chase Tyrrell; story by Kevin Ragsdale & Rich Ragsdale. Directed by Rich Ragsdale. (1:39) NR.

Leap! In this animated tale, an orphan dreams of going to Paris to become a dancer, while her best friend hopes to become a famous inventor. Voices of Elle Fanning, Maddie Ziegler, Nat Wolff, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mel Brooks. Written by Carol Noble & Laurent Zeitoun & Éric Summer. Directed by Summer, Éric Warin. (1:29) PG.

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman A Montana rancher, a Kansas farmer, a Mississippi river man, a Louisiana shrimper and a Gulf fisherman discuss their work, family histories and physical world in this documentary. Narrated by Tom Brokaw. Directed by Susan Froemke and John Hoffman. (1:33) NR.

Red Christmas Australian horror film about a woman attempting to protect her grown family from a vengeful man on the holiday. With Dee Wallace, Geoff Morrell, David Collins. Written and directed by Craig Anderson. (1:22) NR.

Revelator A psychic detective investigates a rich and powerful family while pursued by a journalist. With J. Van Auken, Mindy Rae, Alex Klein. Written and directed by J. Van Auken. (1:49) NR.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World Documentary detailing the contributions of Native Americans to popular music. Featuring Link Wray, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Jesse Ed Davis. Written by Catherine Bainbridge & Alfonso Maiorana. Directed by Bainbridge, co-directed by Maiorana. (1:43) NR.

Served Like a Girl Documentary focusing on four female veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as they experience PTSD, divorce, serious illness and military sexual abuse, and participate in the Ms. Veteran America competition. Directed by Lysa Heslov. (1:43) NR.

Sidemen: Long Road to Glory Behind-the-scenes documentary on the lives of three musicians who played with Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf. Featuring piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie “Big Eyes” Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin. Narrated by Marc Maron. Directed by Scott Rosenbaum (1:18) NR.

Tales of an Immortal Couple Two former lovers reunite 25 years later and pretend to be in happy marriages until they discover why they originally broke up. With Cecilia Suárez, Manuel García Rulfo, Sebastián Aguirre, Andrés Almeida, Paz Vega. Written and directed by Manolo Caro. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day 3-D Re-release of the 1991 sci-fi action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as an android from the future sent to protect the future leader of the resistance. With Linda Hamilton, Robert Patrick, Edward Furlong. Written by William Wisher and James Cameron. Directed by Cameron. (2:17) R.

Unleashed An awkward app designer's outlook changes when her pet dog and cat transform into men. With Kate Micucci, Justin Chatwin, Steve Howe. Written and directed by Finn Taylor. (1:36) NR.

The Villainess Raised to be an assassin, a young woman is recruited as a government agent with the promise she can be free after 10 years of service. With Kim Ok-vin, Shin Ha-kyun, Bang Sung-jun, Kim Seo-hyung. Written by Jung Byung-gil and Jung Byeong-sik. Directed by Jung Byung-Gil. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:09) NR.

