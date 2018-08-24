The Moviegoer, Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Cinecon 54 The opening night of the five-day annual festival will feature a new restoration of the 1924 silent Helen’s Babies, starring Baby Peggy and Clara Bow; Sweet and Low-Down (1944) which stars Benny Goodman and His Orchestra as themselves, Linda Darnell and Jack Oakie; Scotland Yard (1941) with John Loder and Nancy Kelly. The festival will run through Sep. 3 and includes a program of Hal Roach shorts (Aug. 31), a nitrate print of the 1933 pre-code comedy He Learned About Women (Sep. 1), and director Tod Browning’s Outside the Law, a reconstructed 1920 San Francisco crime drama starring Lon Chaney (Sep. 2). Cinecon 54, Egyptian and Spielberg Theatres, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Through Sept. 3. Festival pass, $200; day passes will be available.