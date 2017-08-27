L.A. movie openings, Sept. 1

A trio of reissues, all 4K restorations, highlight the Labor Day weekend film offerings: Steven Spielberg’s 1977 mashed-potato-stacking sci-fi classic “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” with Richard Dreyfuss; Merchant-Ivory’s 1983 India-set drama “Heat and Dust,” starring Julie Christie; and Jacques Becker’s 1960 crime drama “Le Trou.” Other limited releases include French domestic drama “After Love” and the Czech-Slovak drama “The Teacher.”

Sept. 1

After Love A couple chooses to separate after 15 years of marriage, but the husband remains in the apartment with his wife and daughters due to tight finances, leading to rising tensions. With Bérénice Bejo, Cédric Kahn. Written by Fanny Burdino, Joachim Lafosse, Mazarine Pingeot, Thomas van Zuylen. Directed by Lafosse. In French with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.

California Typewriter Documentary on a Berkeley repair shop, it's challenge to remain open and some of the collectors and enthusiasts who share a passion for the aging machines. Featuring Tom Hanks, John Mayer, David McCullough, Sam Shepard. Directed by Doug Nichol. (1:43) NR.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind Steven Spielberg's 1977 science fiction classic stars Richard Dreyfuss as a man on a mission after a brush with a UFO. With Terri Garr, Melinda Dillon, François Truffaut. (2:17) PG.

England Is Mine Jack Lowden stars as the singer Morrissey in this biopic on the formative years of the aspiring musician. With Jessica Brown Findlay, Jodie Comer. Written by Mark Gill and William Thacker. Directed by Gill. (1:34) NR.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers Injuries derail the career of a hockey fighter, forcing him to sell insurance, but the call of the game is too great. With Seann William Scott, Alison Pill, Marc-André Grondin. Written by Jay Baruchel, Jesse Chabot. Directed by Baruchel. (1:41) R.

Heat and Dust A new 4K restoration of Merchant-Ivory's 1983 production about an Englishwoman who travels to India to decipher the mysterious, scandalous life of her great aunt. With Julie Christie, Shashi Kapoor, Great Scacchi. Written by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, based on her novel. Directed by James Ivory. Produced by Ismail Merchant. (2:13) R.

I Do … Until I Don’t An opportunistic filmmaker interviews three couples to demonstrate how marriage is outmoded. With Lake Bell, Ed Helms, Amber Heard, Paul Reiser, Mary Steenburgen, Wyatt Cenac, Dolly Wells. Written and directed by Bell. (1:42) R.

Jackals A family’s cabin is besieged by a murderous cult after attempting to get back an estranged son. With Deborah Kara Unger, Ben Sullivan, Chelsea Ricketts, Nick Roux, Johnathon Schaech, Stephen Dorff. Written by Jared Rivet. Directed by Kevin Greutert. (1:25) NR.

Jesús A drunken act of violence leads a young Chilean man to seek help from his emotionally distant father. With Nicolás Durán, Alejandro Goic. Written and directed by Fernando Guzzoni. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:25) NR.

The Layover Best friends vie for the same guy when their plane is rerouted due to a hurricane warning. With Alexandra Daddario, Kate Upton, Matt Barr, Matt Jones. Written by David Hornsby and Lance Krall. Directed by William H. Macy. (1:28) NR.

Le Trou Five inmates engineer a daring prison break in writer-director Jacques Becker's 1960 French crime drama. With With Marc Michel, Raymond Meunier, Jean Keraudy, Michel Constantin. Written by Becker, José Giovanni, Jean Aurel. Directed by Becker. In French with English subtitles. (2:12) NR.

Mike Boy A waiter performs lethal missions for a secret global order to gain information about his mysterious past. With Hugh Massey, Emily Killian, Robert Sisko. Written and directed by Hamzah Tarzan. (1:29) NR.

The Nile Hilton Incident A Cairo police officer's investigation of the murder of a singer leads to the highest levels of power. With Fares Fares, Mari Malek, Yasser Ali Maher. Written and directed by Tarik Saleh. In Arabic, Dinka, English, French with English subtitles. (1:46)

Polina A classically trained dancer discovers contemporary dance just before joining the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet, throwing her life into creative turmoil. With Anastasia Shevtsova, Niels Schneider, Juliette Binoche, Jérémie Bélingard, Aleksei Guskov. Written by Valérie Müller, based on the graphic novel by Bastien Vivès. Directed by Müller and Angelin Preljocaj. In Russian and French with English Subtitles. (1:40) NR.

The Teacher A manipulative schoolteacher profits by exploiting her students and their parents. With Zuzana Mauréry, Csongor Kassai, Peter Bebjak, Martin Havelka. Written by Petr Jarchovský. Directed by Jan Hrebejk. Slovak with English Subtitles. (1:43) NR.

Temple Searching for a temple in rural Japan, three Americans encounter horrifying evil spirits. With Logan Huffman, Natalia Warner, Brandon Sklenar. Written by Simon Barrett. Directed by Michael Barrett. (1:18) NR

Tulip Fever A married woman in 17th century Amsterdam and her lover stake their hopes of running away together on the city's tulip bulb market. With Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench. Written by Tom Stoppard, based on the novel by Deborah Moggach. Directed by Justin Chadwick. (1:47) R.

Unlocked A CIA agent teams with an ex-soldier to stop a deadly biological attack on London. With Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, John Malkovich, Michael Douglas. Written by Peter O’Brien. Director Michael Apted. (1:38) R.

Valley of Bones The discovery of a valuable dinosaur fossil pits a disgraced paleontologist and a drug-addicted oil worker against a deadly drug cartel. With Autumn Reeser, Rhys Coiro, Steven Molony. Written by Dan Glaser and Steven Molony & Richard M. Lewis; story by Jon Wanzek. Directed by Glaser. (1:30) R.

The Vault A bank robbery goes wrong for two sisters when the bank manager sends them to the underground vault where something evil awaits. With James Franco, Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood, Scott Haze. Written by Dan Bush, Conal Byrne. Directed by Bush. (1:31) NR.