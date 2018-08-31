The Moviegoer, Sept. 2-8

Classic Science Fiction Film Festival The annual salute to vintage futuristic and fantasy cinema kicks off with two Paramount Technicolor classics: When Worlds Collide! (1951) and The War of the Worlds (1953), the first film adaptation of the influential H.G. Wells novel. The weekend series continues with cult filmmaker Ed Wood’s notorious Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959), Bela Lugosi’s last movie, and concludes with director Don Siegal’s 1956 black-and-white Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. “When Worlds Collide!,” Sept. 7, 8:15 p.m.; “The War of the Worlds,” Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m.; “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” Sept. 8, 8:15 p.m.; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Sept. 9, 2:30 p.m. $8-$10. No credit cards.