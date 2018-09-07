The Moviegoer, Sept. 9-15

Barry Lyndon Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of a 19th century Thackeray novel stars Ryan O’Neal as the title character, an Irish rogue who manages to marry into British aristocracy, though uneasily. The 1975 film, noted for its candlelit interior scenes, will be introduced by Leon Vitali, subject of the recent documentary “Filmworker.” Vitali, who plays Lyndon’s stepson and foil in the film, gave up acting to work exclusively behind the scenes with Kubrick for the rest of the director’s life. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Sep. 9, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Neil Simon Tribute Fifth-anniversary screening of the beloved comedy classic The Odd Couple with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as the perfectly ill-suited roommates Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. The late playwright adapted the screenplay from his Tony-award winning play. Directed by Gene Saks. Discussion to follow. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 478-3836. Sept. 13, 7 p.m. $13.
Modernist Master: Michelangelo Antonioni The two-week retrospective of the great Italian filmmaker will include 12 narrative feature films, three short films, and ending Sept. 23 with the rarely screened Mandarin-Italian language documentary Chung Kuo — China (1972), originally commissioned as a propaganda film by the Chinese government. Series includes Blow-Up (1966) and Identification of a Woman (1982), Sept. 13; L’Avventura (1960), Sept. 14; La Notte (1961) and Story of a Love Affair (1950), Sept. 15. American Cinematheque and Luce Cinecittà, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. All films, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Alfred Hitchcock Favorites The eight- (nonconsecutive) night retrospective of the master of suspense starts with two starring Cary Grant at his best, the 1946 WWII espionage thriller Notorious, with Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains, and Suspicion, a 1941 psychological thriller with Grant, Joan Fontaine and a famously studio-dictated finale. The Sept. 15 double bill features two with Jimmy Stewart, Rear Window (1954) and Rope (1948). The series will run through Sept. 30. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. “Notorious” and “Suspicion,” Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. “Rear Window” and “Rope,” Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Lark on a String: The Films of Jiří Menzel A look at the films of Czech New Wave auteur Menzel, co-presented with Consulate General of the Czech Republic. Series runs through Sept. 29. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. Closely Watched Trains and Larks on a String, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. I Served the King of England and The Snowdrop Festival, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dulac series: Abstractions, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. $8-$10.
The Cinematic Impressions of Germaine Dulac Rarely screened films from the 1920s and 1930s by the French feminist theorist and director, co-presented with French Cultural Services of the French Embassy. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. “Abstractions” program of shorts, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. $8-$10.
