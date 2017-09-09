The Moviegoer, Sept. 10-16

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Nicholas Meyer’s director's cut screens for its 35th anniversary. The 1982 “Khan” is considered the best of the “Star Trek” films, especially those based on the original series. The regulars from the television series all returned to their roles, even the reluctant Leonard Nimoy, as well as the outstanding Ricardo Montalban, who first played the title villain in a 1967 TV episode. Kirstie Alley co-stars as the foxy half-Vulcan, Saavik. Selected ArcLight, AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Pacific locations and other theaters. Sept. 10 and 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Prices vary. www.fathomevents.com

Fernando Rey/Luis Buñuel Double Feature Spanish-born director Buñuel’s absurdist tragi-comedy of manners, The Discreet Charm of Bourgeoisie (1972), about a group of blasé French sophisticates who attempt to dine together, won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. In Buñuel’s final film, That Obscure Object of Desire (1977), 20-year-old Carole Bouquet made her film debut playing the elusive Conchita (a role she shared with Spanish actress Angela Molina) opposite Rey’s middle-aged widower. Their cat-and-mouse game plays out against the backdrop of sectarian terror threats. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 461-2020. Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

Ava Gardner Double Feature In writer-director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s tragic The Barefoot Contessa (1954), a gorgeous flamenco-dancing peasant (Gardner) is discovered in a Madrid nightclub by a tag team of Hollywood brass (Humphrey Bogart and Warren Stevens) and transformed into an international star. Edmond O’Brien won the Oscar for his supporting role as an obsequious PR man. Gardner’s breakout role was opposite Burt Lancaster in Robert Siodmak’s 1946 noir classic, The Killers. Gardner shines as the glamorous Kitty Collins in the crime thriller. The authors of “Ava Gardner: A Life in Movies” will sign their book in the lobby before the first film. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 461-2020. Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

Rod Taylor: Pulling No Punches The Burbank Film Festival screens this 2016 documentary about the late Australian actor, best known for his roles in “The Birds,” “The Time Machine” and his last film, “Inglourious Basterds.” Many of the ruggedly handsome actor’s co-stars including Maggie Smith, Tippi Hedren and Angela Lansbury are interviewed in the doc. A discussion with Hedren and Veronica Cartwright will follow the screening. Burbank Film Festival, AMC Burbank 16, 125 Palm Ave., Burbank, (818) 953-2932. Sept. 10, 3 p.m. $15. www.burbankfilmfest.org

Grindhouse: 10th Anniversary Directors Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s double feature homage to 1970s exploitation films celebrates its 10th anniversary with a weeklong run at Tarantino’s repertory theater. Rose McGowan, Naveen Andrews and Josh Brolin star in Rodriguez’s Planet Terror, a classic deadly biochemical-turns-small-town-folk-into-zombie-like-creatures tale. In Tarantino’s Death Proof, a psychotic killer (Kurt Russell) in a muscle car meets his match when he stalks a group of women in a 1970 Dodge Challenger (a nod to 1971 road movie “Vanishing Point”). With Rosario Dawson and stuntwoman turned actress Zoë Bell. New Beverly, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 11-16, 7:30 p.m. $8. www.thenewbev.com

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies