L.A. film openings, Sept. 13-15

As festival season kicks into gear, “American Assassin,” starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, and Darren Aronfsky’s “mother!’ headline the wide releases. Ben Stiller stars in Mike White’s “Brad’s Status,” and Angelina Jolie directs “First They Killed My Father,” in limited release.

Sept. 13

Dayveon

A 13-year-old Arkansas boy is recruited by a local gang as he struggles with the death of his older brother. With Devin Blackmon, Kordell “KD” Johnson, Dontrell Bright. Written by Amman Abbasi, Steven Reneau. Directed by Abbasi. (1:15) NR.

Sept. 15

Against the Night

Filming a ghost-hunting video in an abandoned prison, nine friends sense they are not alone. With Hannah Kleeman, Tim Torre, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Brian Cavallaro. (1:25) NR.

American Assassin

A black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran are recruited by the deputy director of the CIA to stop a mystery operative hitting civilian and military targets. With Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch. Written by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz; based on the novel by Vince Flynn. Directed by Michael Cuesta. (1:51) R.

Brad's Status

Ben Stiller stars as a middle-aged man questioning his life while visiting Boston with his college-bound musical prodigy son. With Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Jenna Fischer. Written and directed by Mike White. (1:41) R.

First They Killed My Father

A 5-year-old girl and her family are driven out of Phnom Penh and terrorized by the Khmer Rouge. With Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata. Written by Angelina Jolie, Loung Ung, based on her memoir. Directed by Jolie. In Khmer and English with English subtitles. (2:16). NR.

In Search of Fellini

Inspired by the famous director's films, a small-town Ohio girl travels to Italy to find him. With Ksenio Solo, Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Written by Nancy Cartwright, Peter Kjenaas. Directed by Taron Lexton. (1:33) R.

Infinity Chamber

In the future, an automated justice system is subject to computer malfunction, leading to a wrongly convicted man being trapped in a prison as war rages outside. With Christopher Soren Kelly, Cassandra Clark. Written and directed by Travis Milloy.

Justice

While investigating the murder of his brother in 1870, a U.S. marshal uncovers a town's plot to reignite the Civil War. With Nathan Parsons, Stephen Lang, Robert Carradine, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Written by John Lewis, Shawn Justice, D.C. Rahe, Jeff Seats. Directed by Richard Gabai. R.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Documentary goes behind-the-scenes with the world-famous footwear designer. Featuring Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Paloma Picasso. Directed by Michael Roberts. (1:29) NR.

mother!

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this psychological thriller where unexpected guests cause turmoil in a couple's relationship. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. (2:01) NYR.

Neary's — The Dream at the End of the Rainbow

Documentary on Irishman Jimmy Neary and his family's NYC pub, feeding Gotham since 1957. Featuring the Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Kathie Lee Gifford. Directed by Neil Leifer. (1:00) NR.

No Maps on My Taps and About Tap

The two tap dancing documentaries directed by George T. Nierenberg reignited interest in the form when they were released more than 30 years ago. Newly restored. (1:25) NR.

Red Trees

Director Marina Willer examines the current refugee crisis through her own family's experience fleeing Prague during World War II in this documentary. Narrated by Tim Pigott-Smith. (1:27) NR.

Ryde

A psychopath takes over the identity of a driver for a popular ride-sharing app. With David Wachs, Jessica Michel, Ronnie Alvarez. Written by Brian Frank Visciglia, Kat Silvia, Dustin Frost. Directed by Visciglia. (1:24) NR.

School Life

A married couple, teachers at the Irish boarding school Headfort for almost 50 years, are profiled in this documentary. Written and directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane. (1:39) PG-13.

The Show

In search of ratings a TV host and exec launch a reality show in which players are killed on air. With Josh Duhamel, Giancarlo Esposito, Famke Janssen. Written by Kenny Yakkel, Noah Pink; story by Yakkel. Directed by Esposito. (1:44) R.

Strong Island

The path of an African American family leads from the Jim Crow South to Long Island, N.Y., and their son's 1992 murder in this documentary. Directed by Yance Ford. (1:47) NR.

Trophy

The effects of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation on endangered African animals are investigated in this documentary. Directed by Shaul Schwarz; co-directed by Christina Clusiau. (1:48) NR.

The Unknown Girl

A young female doctor attempts to discover the identity of a dead girl so that she is not buried anonymously. With Adele Haenel, Jeremie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, Louka Minnella. Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. In French with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.

Vengeance: A Love Story

Nicolas Cage plays a detective and Gulf War vet who seeks justice for a single mother brutalized by gang members. With Don Johnson, Anna Hutchinson. Direced by Johnny Martin. (1:39) NR.

The View From Here