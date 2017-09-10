L.A. film openings, Sept. 13-15

As festival season kicks into gear, “American Assassin,” starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, and Darren Aronfsky’s “mother!’ headline the wide releases. Ben Stiller stars in Mike White’s “Brad’s Status,” and Angelina Jolie directs “First They Killed My Father,” in limited release.
Sept. 13
Dayveon
A 13-year-old Arkansas boy is recruited by a local gang as he struggles with the death of his older brother. With Devin Blackmon, Kordell “KD” Johnson, Dontrell Bright. Written by Amman Abbasi, Steven Reneau. Directed by Abbasi. (1:15) NR.
Sept. 15
Against the Night
Filming a ghost-hunting video in an abandoned prison, nine friends sense they are not alone. With Hannah Kleeman, Tim Torre, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Brian Cavallaro. (1:25) NR.
American Assassin
A black ops recruit and a Cold War veteran are recruited by the deputy director of the CIA to stop a mystery operative hitting civilian and military targets. With Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch. Written by Stephen Schiff and Michael Finch and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz; based on the novel by Vince Flynn. Directed by Michael Cuesta. (1:51) R.
Brad's Status
Ben Stiller stars as a middle-aged man questioning his life while visiting Boston with his college-bound musical prodigy son. With Austin Abrams, Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Jenna Fischer. Written and directed by Mike White. (1:41) R.
First They Killed My Father
A 5-year-old girl and her family are driven out of Phnom Penh and terrorized by the Khmer Rouge. With Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata. Written by Angelina Jolie, Loung Ung, based on her memoir. Directed by Jolie. In Khmer and English with English subtitles. (2:16). NR.
In Search of Fellini
Inspired by the famous director's films, a small-town Ohio girl travels to Italy to find him. With Ksenio Solo, Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Written by Nancy Cartwright, Peter Kjenaas. Directed by Taron Lexton. (1:33) R.
Infinity Chamber
In the future, an automated justice system is subject to computer malfunction, leading to a wrongly convicted man being trapped in a prison as war rages outside. With Christopher Soren Kelly, Cassandra Clark. Written and directed by Travis Milloy.
Justice
While investigating the murder of his brother in 1870, a U.S. marshal uncovers a town's plot to reignite the Civil War. With Nathan Parsons, Stephen Lang, Robert Carradine, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Written by John Lewis, Shawn Justice, D.C. Rahe, Jeff Seats. Directed by Richard Gabai. R.
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
Documentary goes behind-the-scenes with the world-famous footwear designer. Featuring Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Paloma Picasso. Directed by Michael Roberts. (1:29) NR.
mother!
Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this psychological thriller where unexpected guests cause turmoil in a couple's relationship. Written and directed by Darren Aronofsky. (2:01) NYR.
Neary's — The Dream at the End of the Rainbow
Documentary on Irishman Jimmy Neary and his family's NYC pub, feeding Gotham since 1957. Featuring the Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Kathie Lee Gifford. Directed by Neil Leifer. (1:00) NR.
No Maps on My Taps and About Tap
The two tap dancing documentaries directed by George T. Nierenberg reignited interest in the form when they were released more than 30 years ago. Newly restored. (1:25) NR.
Red Trees
Director Marina Willer examines the current refugee crisis through her own family's experience fleeing Prague during World War II in this documentary. Narrated by Tim Pigott-Smith. (1:27) NR.
Ryde
A psychopath takes over the identity of a driver for a popular ride-sharing app. With David Wachs, Jessica Michel, Ronnie Alvarez. Written by Brian Frank Visciglia, Kat Silvia, Dustin Frost. Directed by Visciglia. (1:24) NR.
School Life
A married couple, teachers at the Irish boarding school Headfort for almost 50 years, are profiled in this documentary. Written and directed by Neasa Ní Chianáin, David Rane. (1:39) PG-13.
The Show
In search of ratings a TV host and exec launch a reality show in which players are killed on air. With Josh Duhamel, Giancarlo Esposito, Famke Janssen. Written by Kenny Yakkel, Noah Pink; story by Yakkel. Directed by Esposito. (1:44) R.
Strong Island
The path of an African American family leads from the Jim Crow South to Long Island, N.Y., and their son's 1992 murder in this documentary. Directed by Yance Ford. (1:47) NR.
Trophy
The effects of big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation on endangered African animals are investigated in this documentary. Directed by Shaul Schwarz; co-directed by Christina Clusiau. (1:48) NR.
The Unknown Girl
A young female doctor attempts to discover the identity of a dead girl so that she is not buried anonymously. With Adele Haenel, Jeremie Renier, Olivier Bonnaud, Louka Minnella. Written and directed by Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne. In French with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.
Vengeance: A Love Story
Nicolas Cage plays a detective and Gulf War vet who seeks justice for a single mother brutalized by gang members. With Don Johnson, Anna Hutchinson. Direced by Johnny Martin. (1:39) NR.
The View From Here
A change of fortune hits a respected Bay Area chef who seemingly has it all. With Jeremy Andorfer-Lopez, DeJean Brown, Kellen Garner, Doree Seay. Written and directed by Garner. (1:42) NR.
Wetlands
A former star Philadelphia cop lands back home in a precinct near Atlantic City as the area prepares for a major hurricane. With Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Heather Graham, Christopher McDonald, Jennifer Ehle. Written and directed by Emanuele Della Valle. (1:38) NR.
The Wilde Wedding
A former film star invites family and friends to upstate New York as she weds husband No. 4, a famous British writer. With Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Patrick Stewart, Minnie Driver, Grace Van Patten, Noah Emmerich. Written and directed by Damian Harris. R.
Year by the Sea
With her children out of the house, a woman retreats to Cape Cod rather than relocate with her husband to Kansas. With Karen Allen, Celia Imrie, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yannick Bisson, Michael Cristofer, Alvin Epstein. Written and directed by Alexander Janko; based on the book by Joan Anderson. (1:54) NR.
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »