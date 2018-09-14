The Moviegoer, Sept. 16-22

Acropolis Cinema Filmmaker Kevin Jerome Everson’s 2017 documentary Tonsler Park was filmed on election day 2016 at polling venues in predominantly black neighborhoods in Charlottesville, Va. The result of the election and the violent events that took place in Charlottesville less than a year later make the film more prescient than even Everson could have predicted. Acropolis Cinema and MUBI, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. $12.