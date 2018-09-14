The Moviegoer, Sept. 16-22

Cinema Italiano Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 1973 tale Amarcord is set in a 1930s seaside Italian town populated with whimsically colorful characters against the backdrop of Mussolini’s cruel regime. Nostalgic, bawdy and picaresque. Winner of the Oscar for best foreign language film. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 567-3677. Sept. 16, 2 p.m. $12; free for museum members.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Director Edgar G. Ulmer’s taut 1945 noir Detour stars Tom Neil as a sad sack hitchhiker who stumbles from one bad situation to another. Ann Savage plays the the crafty femme fatale. This is the premiere of the new 35 mm print from a recent restoration. With special guest the director’s daughter, Arianne Ulmer Cipes. Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Linwood Dunn, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5.
Arclight Presents … The 1978 Hong Kong blockbuster Drunken Master is one of star Jackie Chan’s best comedic martial arts movies. A cult favorite. Arclight, 6360 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 615-2550. Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $12-$16.
Acropolis Cinema Filmmaker Kevin Jerome Everson’s 2017 documentary Tonsler Park was filmed on election day 2016 at polling venues in predominantly black neighborhoods in Charlottesville, Va. The result of the election and the violent events that took place in Charlottesville less than a year later make the film more prescient than even Everson could have predicted. Acropolis Cinema and MUBI, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. $12.
Beatles Movies The rarely screened, made-for-television movie Imagine (1972) was co-directed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their home in Ascot, England and features proto-music videos for songs from Lennon’s “Imagine” and Ono’s “Fly” albums with guests including Andy Warhol, Miles Davis, Fred Astaire and George Harrison. In Richard Lester’s brilliantly funny Beatles rompA Hard Day’s Night (1964), watch for uncredited “It Girls” Pattie Boyd and Charlotte Rampling, and Phil Collins when he was a mere lad. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. “Imagine,” Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. “A Hard Day’s Night,” Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
