The Moviegoer, Sept 23-29

Family Flicks German director Wolfgang Petersen, best known for his testosterone-fueled action movies, made his English-language debut with the popular 1984 fantasy epic The NeverEnding Story, adapted from Michael Ende’s novel. Featuring the loveliest, puppy dog-like giant “luckdragon,” Falkor. Magical and, like all the best fairy tales, a wee bit dark. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. Free.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Documentaries The academy celebrates the International Documentary Association’s Getting Real conference this week with two screenings. KCRW’s Evan Kleiman will moderate a panel following the Oscar nominated 2008 doc Food, Inc., about the less than savory business practices common in American agribusiness. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Also, a new 35 mm restoration of Salesman, the 1969 cinema veríté doc that follows four door-to-door Bible salesmen. Directed by renowned filmmaking brothers Albert and David Maysles, along with Charlotte Zwerin. With special guest, Albert’s daughter Rebekah Maysles. Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5.
Anniversary Classics Director Roman Polanski’s 1968 masterpiece Rosemary’s Baby is a sinister psychological thriller with Mia Farrow as an isolated young wife who seems to become increasingly paranoid as her pregnancy progresses. The outstanding cast includes John Cassavetes, Ralph Bellamy and Ruth Gordon in an Oscar-winning turn as the seemingly sweet but nefarious neighbor. Laemmle Pasadena Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sept. 26, (310) 478-3836. 7 p.m. $13.
Beyond Fest Although the David Cronenberg retrospective portion of the popular genre festival sold out immediately, the organizers have announced dozens more movies and special guests. Highlights include Gaspar Noé’s musical horror film Climax, with guest, actress Sofia Boutella (Sept. 26); Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund in person for his film Lords of Chaos, based on a series of macabre crimes in Norway involving the black metal subculture (Sept. 27); and The Wicker Man, the 1973 British occult thriller (Sept. 27). Beyond Fest and American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456; Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528. Sept. 26-Oct. 9. $8-$12.
Rooftop Cinema Club Prince made his film debut at the height of his popularity in the ambitious, semi-autobiographical 1984 musical melodrama Purple Rain with Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, and Wendy and Lisa all playing fictionalized versions of themselves. The film, which won the Oscar for original song score, is uneven but truly electrifying during its concert scenes. Rooftop Cinema Club, LEVEL, 888 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $17-$24.
