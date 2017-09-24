L.A. film openings, Sept. 27-29

Sept. 27

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Documentary on the music impresario and founder of Arista Records. Featuring Davis, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston. Directed by Chris Perkel. (2:03) NR.

Sept. 29

American Made

Tom Cruise stars as an unlikely pilot flying secret missions for the CIA. With Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke. Written by Gary Spinelli. Directed by Doug Liman. (1:55) R.

Before the Sun Explodes

A one-time successful comedian in a middle-age funk meets a charming female comic who shakes his perspective. With Bill Dawes, Sarah Butler, Christine Woods. Written by Debra Elsenstadt and Zeke Farrow. Directed by Eisenstadt. (1:20 NR.

Different Flowers

A young Kansas City woman leaves her groom at the altar and embarks on a freewheeling journey with her younger sister. Written and directed by Morgan Dameron. With Emma Bell, Hope Lauren, Shelley Long. (1:39) NR.

Don't Sleep

Young lovers move in together and confront their childhood terrors. With Drea de Matteo, Cary Elwes, Dominic Sherwood. Written and directed by Rick Bieber. (1:35) NR.

Flatliners

The fine line between life and death becomes a dangerous obsession for five medical students. With Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons. Written by Ben Ripley; story by Peter Filardi and Ripley. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev. (1:48) PG-13.

Heartstone

In a remote Icelandic village, two teenage boys feel love and loss over a tumultuous summer. With Baldur Einarsson, Blær Hinriksson, Diljá Valsdóttir. Written and directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson. In Icelandic with English subtitles. (2:09) NR.

Let’s Play Two

Pearl Jam, led by Cubs fan Eddie Vedder, plays live at Wrigley Field during the team's 2016 championship season in this documentary. Directed by Danny Clinch. (2:00) NR.

Literally, Right Before Aaron

A man learns his ex-girlfriend is getting married and realizes he is not ready to let go. With Justin Long, Cobie Smulders, Ryan Hansen, John Cho, Kristen Schaal, Dana Delany, Peter Gallagher, Lea Thompson, Luis Guzmán. Written and directed by Ryan Eggold. (1:45) NR.

Loving Vincent

Summer 1891, a man travels to a small French village to investigate the final weeks of artist Vincent Van Gogh in this animated tale in which every frame was painted by hand. Voices include Douglas Booth, Robert Gulaczyk, Saoirse Ronan, Chris O’Dowd. Written by Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Jacek Dehnel. Directed by Kobiela, Welchman. (1:35) PG-13.

Lucky

Harry Dean Stanton plays a desert-dwelling atheist staring down the end of life. With David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., Tom Skerritt. Written by Logan Sparks, Drago Sumonja. Directed by John Carroll Lynch. (1:28) NR.

Mark Felt — The Man Who Brought Down the White House

“Deep Throat,” Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's Watergate informant and the associate director of the FBI, risks his family and career and keeps his identity secret for more than 30 years. With Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Josh Lucas, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall. Written and directed by Peter Landesman. (1:43) PG-13.

Our Souls at Night

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford star as longtime neighbors who reach out to each other to bridge the loneliness of their twilight. With Bruce Dern, Judy Greer, Matthias Schoenaerts, Iain Armitage. Written by Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, based on the noel by Kent Haruf. Directed by Ritesh Batra. (1:43) NR.

Prosperity

Documentary follows Dr. Pedram Shojai across the U.S. as he studies conscious consumerism and more sustainable ways of living. Directed by Mark van Wijk. (1:20) NR.

A Question of Faith

Crises force three families to look to God for help. With Richard T. Jones, Kim Fields, C. Thomas Howell. Written by Ty Manns. Directed by Kevan Otto. PG.

Realive

A man is revived 60 years after being diagnosed with a fatal illness and frozen. With Charlotte Le Bon, Oona Chaplin, Tom Hughes. Written and directed by Mateo Gil. (1:52) NR.

The Sound

A skeptical writer investigates a supposedly haunted subway station. With Rose McGowan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Eklund, Richard Gunn. Written and directed by Jenna Mattison. (1:32) NR.

Spettacolo

Documentary on Teatro Povero di Monticchiello, an endangered annual event in a town in Tuscany, where villagers turn their lives into drama. Directed by Jeff Malberg and Chris Shellen. (1:31) NR.

Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking

Filmmaker and Jain monk Sadhvi Siddhali Shree explores this dark underworld through the eyes of survivors, reformed traffickers, veteran activists and front-line rescue/aid organizations in this documentary. (1:19) NR.

Super Dark Times

A tragedy drives a wedge between high school best friends leading to horrific violence in upstate New York in the early 1990s. With Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Max Talisman, Sawyer Barth, Amy Hargreaves. Written by Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski. Directed by Kevin Phillips. (1:40) NR.