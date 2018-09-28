The Moviegoer, Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Winona Ryder Horror Films A monthlong Tuesday matinee series devoted to the doe-eyed goth “it” girl. Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s 1997 Alien: Resurrection, set in the 24th century, features a Ripley clone (Sigourney Weaver), alien babies, and a crew of space mercenaries including Ryder, Ron Perlman and Michael Wincott. Other films include Edward Scissorhands (1990), Oct. 9; Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Oct. 16; The Crucible (1996), Oct. 23; and Frankenweenie (2012), Oct. 30. LACMA, Bing Theatre,5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. Tuesdays, Oct. 2-30, 1 p.m. $2-$4.
Lone Pine Film Festival The 29th festival of western films takes place in Lone Pine, Calif., the location of hundreds of 20th century feature and TV westerns. It will opens with the California premiere of actor Perry King’s directorial debut, The Divide, which stars King as an aging rancher whose memory begins to fail him and Sara Arrington as his estranged daughter, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Other films include the 1930 pre-Code western The Big Trail with John Wayne in his first leading role, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.; and director Edward Dmytryk’s 1954 post-blacklist Broken Lance, with Spencer Tracy and Robert Wagner, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Special guests include Wagner, Arrington, Ben Mankiewicz and Wyatt McCrea. Lone Pine High School auditorium, 538 S. Main St., Lone Pine, (760) 876-9103. Oct. 4-8. Festival pass, $70; day pass, $25.
Scary Subtitles Is a movie more or less spooky if you have to read the subtitles? The weekly series kicks off with Guillermo del Toro’s 2001 ghost story, sinister yet moving, The Devil’s Backbone, set at an orphanage during the Spanish Civil War. The lineup of foreign language nail-biters includes Mario Bava’s 1963 Italian and English language cult classic Black Sabbath, Oct. 11; Kim Jee-woon’s 2010 Korean language I Saw the Devil, Oct. 18; and the 2009 Norwegian Nazi-zombie chiller Dead Snow, Oct. 25. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. Thursdays, Oct. 4-25, 7:30 p.m. $9-$12.
Secret Movie Club Keeping with its mission to offer quality matinees for families, the club will screen the Japanese-language version of master animator and storyteller Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 transcendent fable Princess Mononoke, considered one of the director’s best. With English subtitles, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. For the midnight movie crowd, there is David Lynch’s 1977 black-and-white feature debut, Eraserhead, a surreal tale of the paranoia of unexpected fatherhood. Not for all tastes but a must for Lynch-heads who haven’t seen the film on a big screen, Oct. 6, 11:59 p.m. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639.
