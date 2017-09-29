The Moviegoer, Oct. 1-7

Beyond Fest 2017 Hats off to programmers for making the 1986 Marvel Comics-based Howard the Duck the less weird flick on this double bill. Widely panned on release, the sci-fi comedy about a cigar-chomping space duck and a New Wave hottie (Lea Thompson) who defend the planet against the “Dark Overlord of the Universe” is half hot-mess, half 1980s kitsch curio. The second movie on the bill is not the “Napoleon Dynamite” you remember from 2004; the quirky, deadpan charmer about a group of high school misfits in rural Idaho. This is Napoleon Dynamite: The Bootlegged Edition, which the “Napoleon” producers found quite accidentally on DVD in the Philippines. The bootleg version out-quirks the original with bad, and often inappropriate, translation (we’re looking at you, Google Translate) that inadvertently spins a whole new plot. Discussion between the films with Lea Thompson. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 461-2020. Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. Festival continues though Oct. 10. www.americancinematheque.com and www.beyondfest.com

Silent Classic Horror Festival The monthlong annual horror fest begins with one of the first great American horror films, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920), with the venerable John Barrymore in the leading roles. The others in this first-rate series include Nosferatu (1922), Oct. 13-15; The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1923), Oct. 20-22; and The Phantom of the Opera (1925), Oct. 27-29. All films will be accompanied by organ (because they’re silent but also because it’s spooky!). Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. (310) 322-2592. “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” Oct. 6, 8:15 p.m.; Oct. 7, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; Oct. 8, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+; no credit cards. www.oldtownmusichall.org

Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA at the Academy At first glance director Alfonso Cuarón’s Y Tu Mamá También (2001) is a sexy, coming-of-age road trip movie about two hormonally super-charged middle class teens from Mexico City (Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna) who meet up with an alluring woman 10 years their senior (Maribel Verdú). But Cuarón and his brother Carlos, who co-wrote the movie, slyly weave in deeper themes of class privilege, the artifice of conventional masculinity, and mortality as the trio traverse the ruggedly beautiful Mexican countryside. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Oct 2, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5. pstlala.oscars.org

Phantom of the Opera (1925). Lon Chaney, the Man of a Thousand Faces, in one of his signature roles as the Phantom, famously created the look and applied his own makeup. The plot is pure melodrama, but the great unmasking scene will still have you catch your breath. One of the first of the Universal Monsters movies. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6000. Oct. 3, 1 p.m. $4; $2. www.lacma.org

All-Night Horror Show A full 12 hours of Quentin Tarantino-curated horror and gore! Six surprise rare features along with vintage horror movie trailers and cartoons. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. $30. Online ticket sales only. thenewbev.com

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber and Tilda Swinton are among the stars who lend their voices to Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." CAPTION Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore star in the trailer for George Clooney's "Suburbicon." CAPTION Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. Trailer for Marvel's "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett. CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." CAPTION Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul." Judi Dench and Michael Gambon star in "Victoria and Abdul."

calendar@latimes.com