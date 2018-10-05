The Moviegoer, Oct. 7-13

Ken Jacobs The New York-based artist and genre-defying filmmaker comes to town for three events. Jacobs discusses his six-decade career and his observations on flatness versus depth and shares film clips demonstrating his nontraditional, patented 3D, which does not require special glasses. LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 857-6010, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. Free, ticket required. Join the filmmaker and the Nervous Magic Lantern (a projector of his own creation) for a unique, 3D “live cinema” experience titled Metropolis Looms and the Bad Maria Is Tuned Up. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800. Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. $12. Finally, Jacobs presents the Los Angeles premiere of The Guests, his 2013 3D reworking of an 1896 short by the Lumière Brothers. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-1033. Oct. 9, 8 p.m. $6-$12.