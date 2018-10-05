The Moviegoer, Oct. 7-13

Ken Jacobs The New York-based artist and genre-defying filmmaker comes to town for three events. Jacobs discusses his six-decade career and his observations on flatness versus depth and shares film clips demonstrating his nontraditional, patented 3D, which does not require special glasses. LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 857-6010, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. Free, ticket required. Join the filmmaker and the Nervous Magic Lantern (a projector of his own creation) for a unique, 3D “live cinema” experience titled Metropolis Looms and the Bad Maria Is Tuned Up. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800. Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. $12. Finally, Jacobs presents the Los Angeles premiere of The Guests, his 2013 3D reworking of an 1896 short by the Lumière Brothers. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-1033. Oct. 9, 8 p.m. $6-$12.
Anniversary Screening D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus’ Oscar-nominated documentary The War Room, a candid behind-the-scenes glimpse at the 1992 Bill Clinton presidential campaign, is still compelling. Two of the film’s subjects, political strategists and advisors James Carville and Dee Dee Myers, will join the film’s directors and producers for a post-film discussion. Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5.
The Winds of Welles The Orson Welles retrospective begins a 35 mm print of the director’s 1974 docu-collage, F for Fake, which features famous forgers of various bent as well as some reflection by “The War of the Worlds” radio prankster himself. With Welles’ magnum opus, Citizen Kane (1941), Oct. 11. Other double features include Touch of Evil (1958) and Mr. Arkadin (1955), Oct. 12; The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) and The Lady From Shanghai (1948), Oct. 13. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. The series continues through Oct. 16. All double features begin at 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
FFFest The three-day series celebrates female filmmakers with screenings and panel discussions for aspiring producers and directors. Oct. 12 includes Mira Nair’s 1988 debut feature, Salaam Bombay!, 2 p.m.; premiere of Cara Stricker’s short, Maverick, 6:15 p.m.; Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Skate Kitchen, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Lucrecia Martel’s 2008 Spanish-language The Headless Woman, 12:25 p.m.; So Yong Kim’s 2008 Korean-language Treeless Mountain, 4:35 p.m.; Sophia Takal’s 2016 Always Shine, 7:15 p.m.; Mary Harron’s 2000 American Psycho, 9:35 p.m., Oct. 13. Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-1033. Continues on Oct. 14. Most films are $15; festival pass, $195.
Cinespia Young Frankenstein, writer-director Mel Brooks’ 1974 classic comedic spin on the oft-filmed Mary Shelley horror classic, is populated by some of the funniest film actors of the 1970s: Gene Wilder (who co-wrote), Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn and Cloris Leachman. Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; gates open, 5:15 p.m. $12-$20.
