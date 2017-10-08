L.A. movie openings, Oct. 10-13

Chadwick Boseman in the biographical drama “Marshall,” Jackie Chan in the action-thriller “The Foreigner,” the horror movie “Happy Death Day” and the comic-book heroine origin story “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” headline the week’s wide releases. The dramas “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” “Breathe,” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)” highlight the limited releases.

Oct. 10

The Cadillac Tramps: Life on the Edge

Documentary on the ups and downs of the 1990s Orange County rock band. Directed by Jamie Sims Coakley. (1:23) NR.

Oct. 11

Amazon Adventure 3D

Follow along with 19th century naturalist and explorer Henry Walter Bates on his 11-year expedition in the vast South American rain forest. With Calum Finlay. Written by Wendy MacKeigan and Carl Knutson. Directed by Mike Slee. (Imax, California Science Center, Exposition Park)

Hurricane 3D

Teaming with NASA, filmmakers follow the path of a fierce Atlantic storm and its destructive impact on the Caribbean. Directed by Cyril Barbançon, Andy Byatt & Jacqueline Farmer. (Imax, California Science Center, Exposition Park)

Oct. 13

Alex & Eve

A Greek Orthodox man falls for a Lebanese Muslim woman and they must overcome their family's objections to the match. With Tony Nikolakopoulos​, Rahel Romahn, Zoe Carides. Written by Alex Lykos, based on his play. Directed by Peter Andrikides. (1:32) NR.

Assholes

New Yorkers meet in their psychoanalyst's waiting room and try to stay sober while falling in love. With Peter Vack, Betsey Brown, Eileen Dietz. Written and directed by Vack. (1:14) NR.

Bad Blood: The Movie

A college student is attacked by a “werefrog’ and transforms into a hideous, amphibious monster. With Mary Malloy, Vikas Adam, Troy Halverson. Written and directed by Tim Reis. (1:20) NR.

Bending the Arc

Documentary on how three young students — Jim Yong Kim, Paul Farmer and Ophelia Dahl — paved the way for fighting diseases such as tuberculosis, AIDS, SARS and Ebola on a global scale. Directed by Kief Davidson and Pedro Kos. (1:42) NR.

Blood Stripe

A female U.S. Marine sergeant returns home from Afghanistan bearing both physical and mental scars. With Kate Nowlin, Tom Lipinski, Chris Sullivan. Written by by Remy Auberjonois, Nowlin. Directed by Auberjonois. (1:27) NR.

Breathe

Polio ravages a young man's body but cannot contain his spirit as he and his wife fight for advancements to help others. With Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander. Written by William Nicholson. Directed by Andy Serkis. (1:57) PG-13.

Deliver Us

Documentary on the contemporary practice of exorcisms. Written by Andrea Zvetkov Sanguigni, Federica Di Giacomo. Directed by Di Giacomo. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.

Dina

Two neurologically diverse adults navigate romance and intimacy in this documentary. Featuring Dina Buno, Scott Levin. Directed by Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini. (1:43) NR.

Faces Places

Filmmaker Agnès Varda and muralist JR directed this documentary in which they trek through the French countryside interviewing and photographing villagers. In French with English subtitles. (1:29) PG.

The Foreigner

Jackie Chan stars as a London businessman forced to face his violent past when his teenage daughter is taken from him. With Pierce Brosnan. Written by David Marconi; based on a novel by Stephen Leather. Directed by Martin Campbell. (1:54) R.

Goodbye Christopher Robin

The family of author A.A. Milne struggles with the success of Winnie-the-Pooh in the years after World War I. With Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly MacDonald, Will Tilston. Written by Frank Cottrell Boyce & Simon Vaughn. Directed by Simon Curtis. (1:47) PG.

Happy Death Day

In a horror twist on "Groundhog Day," a college student experiences her death over and over again until she unmasks her murderer. With Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Laura Clifton. Written by Scott Lobdell and Christopher Landon. Directed by Landon. (1:36) PG-13.

M.F.A.

After being sexually assaulted, a young art student becomes a vigilante. Written by Leah McKendrick. Directed by Natalia Leite. With Francesca Eastwood, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Vack. (1:35) NR.

Marshall

Chadwick Boseman stars as future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who as a young lawyer is sent to Connecticut by the NAACP to try a high-profile case. With Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, James Cromwell. Written by Jake Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Directed by Reginald Hudlin. (1:58) PG-13.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Three adult siblings grapple with the impact their domineering father has on them. With Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach. (1:50) NR.

Paradise

A beautiful Russian aristocratic émigré, a French-Nazi collaborator and a high-ranking yet naive German SS officer wrestle with momentous choices they made during the Holocaust. With Julia Vysotskaya, Philippe Duquesne, Christian Clauss. Written by Andrei Konchalovsky, Elena Kiseleva. Directed by Konchalovsky. In Russian, German, French, Yiddish with English Subtitles. (2:10) NR.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

A Harvard psychologist creates the Amazonian superhero in the 1940s while leading a secret life with the two women who inspired him. With Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton. Written and directed by Angela Robinson. (1:48) R.