L.A. movie openings, Oct. 25-27

This week’s wide releases are George Clooney’s “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon, “Thank You for Serving,” with Miles Teller, “ the “Saw” sequel “Jigsaw” and Blake Lively in “All I See is You.” “Novitiate” and “The Square” highlight the limited releases.

Oct. 25

The Work

Three men engage in a four-day group therapy intensive with inmates at Folsom Prison in this documentary. Directed by Jairus McLeary. Co-directed by Gethin Aldous. (1:29) NR.

Oct. 27

Acts of Vengeance

The murders of his wife and daughter drive a high-powered lawyer to take a vow of silence and seek out the killer. With Antonio Banderas, Karl Urban, Paz Vega, Robert Forster, Johnathon Schaech. Written by Matt Venne. Directed by Isaac Florentine. (1:26) NR.

Aida’s Secrets

Two brothers separated as babies are reunited with their elderly mother after the discovery of records from World War II in this documentary. Featuring Izak Sagi, Shep Shell, Aida Zasadsina. Directed by Alon Schwarz. In English and Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.

Al Di Qua

Italian documentary on homelessness in Turin. Directed by Corrado Franco. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:19) NR.

All I See is You

A blind woman gains her sight, drastically changing the dynamic of her relationship with her husband. With Blake Lively, Jason Clarke. Written by Sean Conway, Marc Forster. Directed by Forster. (1:50) R.

AlphaGo A master of the 3,000-year-old Chinese game “Go” takes on artificial intelligence in this documentary that moves behind-the-scenes from Cambridge to Bordeaux, London and Seoul. Featuring Lee Sedol, Demis Hassabis, David Silver. Directed by Greg Kohs. (1:30) NR.

Atomic Homefront

Documentary follows a group of St. Louis-area activist mothers as they challenge government agencies over hazardous radioactive waste. It shines an urgent and devastating light on the lasting toxic effects that nuclear waste can have on communities. Directed by Rebecca Cammisa. (1:40) NR.

Brimstone & Glory

Documentary on the National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico. Directed by Viktor Jakovleski. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:07) NR.

Crash Pad

An affair with an older, married woman goes wrong for a young slacker when the cuckolded husband decides to move in with him. With Domhnall Gleeson, Thomas Haden Church, Christina Applegate and Nina Dobrev. Written by Jeremy Catalino. Directed by Kevin Tent. (1:33) NR.

Dealt

Blind card magician Richard Turner is the subject of this documentary. Written by Luke Korem, Bradley Jackson. Directed by Korem. (1:25) NR.

Flesh and Blood

Mark Webber wrote, directed and stars as a man released from prison attempting to make amends with his broken Philadelphia family. With Madeline Brewer, Cheri Honkala, Guillermo Santos. (1:30) NR.

God's Own Country

A lonely young Englishman working on his family's farm is drawn to a good-looking migrant worker from Romania. With Josh O’Connor, Alec Secareanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart. Written and directed by Francis Lee. (1:44) NR.

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!

An all-female rock band is lured into a vengeful mad man's house of horrors. With Sara Malakul Lane, Richard Grieco, Demetrius Staer. Written and directed by Jared Cohn. (1:26) NR.

Inheritance

A young American woman returns to Belize where she grew up to face the past with her new lover. With Jessica Kaye, Mark Webber, Daniel Ahearn. Written and directed by Laura E. Davis and Kaye. (1:15) NR.

Jigsaw

Ten years after the "Saw" killer supposedly died, police are faced with either a copycat killer or a murderous ghost. With Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles. Written by Josh Stolberg & Peter Goldfinger. Directed by the Spierig Brothers. (1:31) R.

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Documentary profiles the prolific author, her work for Vogue in the 1950s and ’60s, her novels, and long marriage to writer John Gregory Dunne. Featuring Vanessa Redgrave, Harrison Ford, Anna Wintour, David Hare. Directed by Didon's nephew Griffin Dunne. (1:32) NR.

Let There Be Light

Kevin Sorbo directed and stars as a bestselling author and proponent of atheism whose views are radically changed after a serious car accident. With Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese. Written by Dan Gordon, Sam Sorbo. (1:40) PG-13.

Liberation Day

Documentary follows the ex-Yugoslavian cult band Laidbach as it becomes the first rock group to perform in North Korea. Featuring Boris Benko, Tomaz Cubej, Milan Fras. Written by Morten Traavik. Directed by Ugis Otte and Traavik. Written by Traavik. (1:40) NR.

Mansfield 66/67

Documentary combines interviews and archival materials with dance numbers, performance art and animation to tell the “true story based on rumor and hearsay” about the final years of actress Jayne Mansfield. Featuring Anton LaVey, John Waters, Mary Woronov, Tippi Hedren, Mamie Van Doren. Directed by P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes. (1:25) NR.

Maya Dardel

An acerbic woman writer announces on NPR that she plans to kill herself and is searching for a male author to be her heir and executor. With Lena Olin, Alexander Koch, Nathan Keyes, Rosanna Arquette. Written and directed by Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak. (1:44) NR.

Mully