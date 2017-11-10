The Moviegoer, Nov. 12-18

Jesse James Double Feature Heartthrob Tyrone Power plays the title role in director Henry King’s 1939 Jesse James. The film casts a romantic and sympathetic light on the infamous train robber and his younger brother, Frank (Henry Fonda), as a couple of nice Missouri boys out to save the family farm. Historical accuracy aside, the Technicolor Western is a still a beauty. In The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid (1972), one of writer-director Philip Kaufman’s earliest films, Robert Duvall plays a more intense and violent Jesse. Cliff Robertson co-stars as Cole Younger. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Nov 12, 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

TCM Big Screen Classics The oft-quoted classic Casablanca remains one of the best-loved movies even after three-quarters of a century. You think you know the film — a love triangle, an American gin joint in Morocco, World War II intrigue, a foggy airport — but each viewing brings something new. A must-see on the big screen. AMC, Regal, Cinemark and other theaters, Nov. 12 and 15, 2 and 7 p.m. www.fathomevents.com

Laemmle Anniversary Classics Swedish director Lasse Hallström, who cut his directing teeth making music videos for ABBA in the 1970s, broke through with My Life As a Dog (1985) and was rewarded with Academy Award nominations for directing and writing after it was released in the U.S. in 1987. Young Anton Glanzelius is superb in this picaresque coming-of-age drama about a boy sent to live in a rural Swedish village in the late 1950s while his terminally ill mother is hospitalized. Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles; Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Laemmle Theatres, (310) 478-3836. Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com

Daughters of the Dust A new generation discovered writer-director Julie Dash’s 1991 independent film last year when it was credited with inspiring Beyonce’s transformative visual album, “Lemonade.” The film, about the journey of a Gullah family preparing to move to the mainland after living on one of the Sea Islands off the coast of South Carolina for generations, is partially based on the director’s father’s family. Discussion to follow with Dash and Ava DuVernay. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 235-9614. Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $25. www.axs.com

What is a Western? Film Series Director George Stevens won his second directing Oscar for Giant, the sweeping 1956 epic based on the Edna Ferber novel about the members of a wealthy Texas ranch family and their loves and rivals. Rock Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor star as the glamorous heads of the Benedict family and James Dean, in his last role, plays the foil as handyman turned “new money” oil man, Jett Rink. Mercedes McCambridge, Dennis Hopper and Sal Mineo co-star. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. Nov. 18, 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($14; $10 for students with ID and ages 60+). Reservations recommended. theautry.org

