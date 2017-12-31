L.A. movie openings, Jan. 5

Jan. 5

Blame

Jealousy over the casting of the lead in a play rocks a suburban high school. With Quinn Shephard, Nadia Alexander, Chris Messina. Written and directed by Shephard.

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Zombies run amok as military personnel and survivalists search for a remedy in an underground bunker. With Sophie Skelton, Jonathan Schaech. Written by Mark Tonderai, Lars Jacobson, based on characters created by George A. Romero. Directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens, Pearry Reginald Teo.

Devil’s Gate

Horror/sci-fi with with Milo Ventimiglia, Bridget Regan, Amanda Schull, Jonathan Frakes. Written by Clay Staub and Peter Aperlo. Directed by Staub.

Goldbuster

Comedy starring and directed by Sandra Ng.

Insidious: The Last Key

A parapsychologist discovers a horrific threat inside her own home. With Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell. Written by Whannell. Directed by Adam Robitel.

Madtown

Thriller with Milo Ventimiglia, John Billingsley, Rachel Melvin. Written and directed by Charles Moore.

Sheikh Jackson

Dama with Ahmed El Feshawy, Ahmed Malek, Maged El-Kedwany, Basma. Written by Amr Salama, Omar Khaled. Directed by Salama.

Stratton

Action thriller with Dominic Cooper. Written by Dustin Falconer and Warren Davis II. Directed by Simon West.

Surge of Power: Revenge of the Sequel

Superhero spoof with John Venturuni, Eric Roberts. Directed by Antonio Lexerot.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies