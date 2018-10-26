The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'Frankenstein,' the Monkees and more

Frankenstein British filmmaker James Whale’s 1931 creature feature, based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel and starring Boris Karloff as “The Monster,” is paired with Whale’s 1935 follow-up Bride of Frankenstein costarring Karloff and Elsa Lanchester. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $8, $12. (310) 260-1528.
4th Annual Asian World Film Festival Closing Night The festival concludes with a screening of In Harm’s Way, Bille August’s 2017 romantic drama set in WWII-era China and starring Crystal Yifei Liu and Emile Hirsch. ArcLight Culver City, 9500 Culver Blvd, Culver City. Thu., 7 p.m. $125. www.asianworldfilmfest.org.
6th Annual California’s American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival This three-day festival celebrates Native women on both sides of the camera and includes feature films, documentaries, shorts and Q&As. Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. Thu.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., noon and 7 p.m. Evening screenings, $10; Sat., daytime program, free. (877) 711-2946.
Infinity Film Festival This inaugural event centered on emerging technology and content for digital networks, streaming services, social media, etc., includes screenings, exhibits, panel discussions and more. Laemmle Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; WGA Theater, 35 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills; and other area venues. Thu.-next Sun., various times. $20 and up; festival passes available. www.infinityfilmfestival.com.
Cinema at the Edge Film Festival Narrative feature, documentary and short film programs; schedules at www.cinemaattheedge.com. Edgemar Center for the Arts, 2437 Main St., Santa Monica. Fri.-next Sun, various times. $12. (310) 392-7327.
Head 50th-anniversary screening of director Bob Rafelson and co-screenwriter Jack Nicholson’s hippy-dippy-trippy 1968 musical fantasy starring the made-for-TV 1960s pop group the Monkees; followed by a Q&A with costars and bandmates Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $13, $15. (323) 466-3456.