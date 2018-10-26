The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'Frankenstein,' the Monkees and more

Infinity Film Festival This inaugural event centered on emerging technology and content for digital networks, streaming services, social media, etc., includes screenings, exhibits, panel discussions and more. Laemmle Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; WGA Theater, 35 S. Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills; and other area venues. Thu.-next Sun., various times. $20 and up; festival passes available. www.infinityfilmfestival.com.