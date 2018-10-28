L.A. movie openings, Nov. 2

Nov. 2
Better Angels
Former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger, James A. Baker III and Madeleine Albright are among those interviewed in this new documentary about the complexities of the U.S.-China relationship. Written and directed by Malcolm Clarke. (1:32) NR.
Bodied
A grad student sparks controversy when he chooses battle rap as his thesis subject. With Calum Worthy, Jackie Long, Shoniqua Shandai, Charlamagne Tha God, Dizaster. Written by Alex Larsen; story by Larsen, Joseph Kahn. Directed by Joseph Kahn. (2:00) R.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury, the late lead singer of the British rock band Queen. With Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leach, Mike Myers. Written by Anthony McCarten; story by Peter Morgan, Anthony McCarten. Directed by Bryan Singer. (2:24) PG-13.
Boy Erased
A Baptist pastor’s gay son in Texas is outed and forced to choose between conversion therapy or being ostracized by his family and friends. With Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton, Cherry Jones. Written and directed by Joel Edgerton; based on a memoir by Garrard Conley. (1:54) R.
Burning
A young man reconnects with a childhood classmate in this mystery drama from South Korea. In Korean and English, with English subtitles. With Ah-In Yoo, Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon. Written by Chang-dong Lee, Jung-mi Oh; based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. Directed by Chang-dong Lee. (2:28) NR.
Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Documentary about the pro football cheerleading squad that became a pop culture phenomenon. Directed by Dana Adam Shapiro. (1:18) NR.
Foreign Land
Documentary on the decline of Arab-Israeli relations, told through the experiences of two longtime friends. In Arabic, Hebrew and English, with English subtitles. Written by Halil Efrat, Shlomi Eldar. Directed by Shlomi Eldar. (1:15) NR.
The Grief of Others
Parents cope with the death of their newborn son in this adaptation of Leah Hager Cohen’s novel. With Wendy Moniz, Trevor St. John, Rachel Dratch. Written and directed by Patrick Wang. (1:43) NR.
In Harm’s Way
A young Chinese widow hides a U.S. Army Air Forces commander when his plane crash-lands in Japanese-occupied China during WWII. In Chinese and English, with English subtitles. With Crystal Yifei Liu, Emile Hirsch. Written by Greg Latter. Directed by Bille August. (1:37) NR.
In Search of Greatness
Documentary compares athletic prowess with other forms of genius. With Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice and Pele. Directed by Gabe Polsky. (1:20) PG-13.
Marfa Girl 2
Larry Clark’s follow-up to his 2012 drama about assorted characters in a Texas border town. With Adam Mediano, Drake Burnette, Mercedes Maxwell. Written and directed by Clark. (1:30) NR.
Maria by Callas
Documentary about the legendary Greek American opera singer, told in her own words. Written and directed by Tom Volf. (1:53) PG.
Monrovia, Indiana
Documentarian Frederick Wiseman turns his observational gaze on the small Midwestern town. (2:23) NR.
Monster Party
A trio of young thieves crashes a social gathering of well-to-do thrill killers. With Julian McMahon, Robin Tunney, Lance Reddick. Written and directed Chris von Hoffmann. (1:29) NR.
Nobody’s Fool
A young woman just out of jail reconnects her straight-arrow sister in this comedy. With Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley, Whoopi Goldberg. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. (1:50) R.
Number 37
A paraplegic man witnesses a murder in a nearby apartment in this “Rear Window”-inspired thriller from South Africa. In Afrikaans, with English subtitles. With Irshaad Ally, Monique Rockman. Story by Daryne Joshua. Written and directed by Nosipho Dumisa. (1:40) NR.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
A teenage girl must brave a magical and dangerous parallel world in this reinvention of the classic fairy tale. With Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Miranda Hart, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman. Written by Ashleigh Powell, Tom McCarthy; based on a story by E.T.A. Hoffman. Directed by Lasse Hallström, Joe Johnston. (1:39) PG.
The Other Side of the Wind
Orson Welles’ long unreleased final project about an exiled movie legend’s return to Hollywood to work on his own comeback. With John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar, Cameron Mitchell, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, Norman Foster, Paul Stewart, Dennis Hopper. Written by Welles and Oja Kodar. Directed by Welles. (2:02) R.
The Panama Papers
Documentary about the journalists who uncovered a worldwide corruption scandal. Written and directed by Alex Winter. (1:36) NR.
A Private War
Dramatic thriller about real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin, her life on the frontlines, and the toll taken on her personal life. With Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci, Tom Hollander. Written by Arash Amel; based on an article by Marie Brenner. Directed by Matthew Heineman. (1:46) R.
Prospect
A teen and her father face off against the inhabitants of an alien moon in this sci-fi western. With Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal, Jay Duplass. Written and directed by Christopher Caldwell, Zeek Earl. (1:38) R.
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Filmmaker Morgan Neville’s documentary on the last 15 years of Orson Welles’ life as the director struggled to revive his career with “The Other Side of the Wind.” With Peter Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar. (1:38) NR.
Time Trap
Young students searching for their missing professor find themselves stuck in a mysterious cave. With Andrew Wilson, Cassidy Gifford, Brianne Howey. Written by Mark Dennis. Directed by Mark Dennis, Ben Foster. (1:27) NR.
Unlovable
A sex and love addict discovers actual intimacy when she makes music with a reclusive man. With Charlene deGuzman, John Hawkes, Paul James, Ellen Geer, Melissa Leo. Written by deGuzman, Sarah Adina Smith, Mark Duplass. Directed by Suzi Yoonessi. (1:20) NR.
The War at Home
New 4K digital restoration of this 1979 documentary about the anti-war movement in Madison, Wis., during the Vietnam era. Directed by Glenn Silber, Barry Alexander Brown. (1:40) NR.
Weed the People
Documentary about using medical marijuana to treat children stricken with cancer. Directed by Abby Epstein. (1:37) NR.
Welcome to Mercy
A young woman possessed by unholy forces is sent off to a convent. With Lily Newmark, Eva Ariel Binder, Eileen Davies. Written by Kristen Ruhlin. Directed by Tommy Bertelsen. (1:40) NR.