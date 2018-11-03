The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 4-11; AFI Fest, 'Hell's Angels' and more

The 32nd Israel Film Festival Features more than 40 Israeli feature films, documentaries, shorts and and TV series, plus appearances by leading filmmakers and talent. Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; also at Laemmle Town Center 517200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Starts Tue.; ends Nov. 20. $10-$15; six-film passes, $75. www.israelfilmfestival.com.
LACMA Tuesday Matinees A monthlong salute to screen siren Jean Harlow kicks off with the actress opposite Ben Lyon and James Hall in “Hell’s Angels,” director Howard Hughes’ epic drama about a love triangle between one woman and two fighter pilots during WWI. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Tue., 1 p.m. $2, $4. (323) 857-6010.
The Third Man Orson Welles plays the shadiest character in post-WWII Vienna in director Carol Reed and screenwriter Graham Greene’s 1949 thriller; Joseph Cotten and Trevor Howard also star. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $8, $12. (323) 466-3456.
AFI Fest Annual showcase presented by the American Film Institute includes screenings of major upcoming releases as well as classic flicks, indies, shorts and documentaries from the U.S. and around the world; plus, panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As and more. TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; other area venues. Starts Thu.; ends Nov. 15. Free. www.afi.com.
Dia de los Muertos Mexican Film Festival Includes a double bill of 1962’s “Santo, El Enmascarado de Plata vs. La Mujeres Vampiro” and 1960’s “Macario” (Fri., 7:30 p.m.); Disney/Pixar’s 2017 computer-animated tale “Coco” (Sat., 2 p.m.); and a double feature of 1963’s “La Maldicion de la Llorona” and Guillermo del Toro’s 1993 horror drama “Cronos” (Sat., 7:30 p.m.). The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Lupe Ontiveros Cinema Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. “Coco,” free; all others, pay what you can. www.thelatc.org.
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World “Arrested Development’s” Michael Cera is the titular slacker in Edgar Wright’s gonzo 2010 mashup of romantic comedy and video game-style action; Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman also star. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. (310) 473-8530.