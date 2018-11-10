The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 11-18:

Die Hard TCM Big Screen Classics presents a 30th-anniversary screening of this rollicking 1988 action thriller starring Bruce Willis as wise-cracking NYPD detective battling a band of terrorists in an L.A. high-rise at Christmastime. With Alan Rickman. Various theaters. Sun., Wed., 2 and 7 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com.
Reel Rock 13 Documentaries about mountain climbing, free climbing, etc., from around the world. Regal Cinemas L.A. Live 14, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Fri., 6 and 9 p.m. $22. www.reelrocktour.com.
Little Darlings Kristy McNichol and Tatum O’Neal star in this 1980 coming-of-age tale about two summer camp rivals competing to see who can lose their virginity first; part of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project screening series. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu.
Divulge Dancers’ Film Festival In-theater and rooftop screenings of more than two dozen dance films, plus Q&A sessions, live music and more. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Sat., 2 to 11:30 p.m. Matinee and afternoon programs, $9; evening programs, $18; passes, $15, $32. www.divulgedancersfilmfestival.com.
Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton 2017 documentary profiles the surfing legend. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $10; youth, free. www.pvplc.org.