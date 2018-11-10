The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 11-18:

Little Darlings Kristy McNichol and Tatum O’Neal star in this 1980 coming-of-age tale about two summer camp rivals competing to see who can lose their virginity first; part of the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project screening series. Billy Wilder Theater, UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu.