L.A. movie openings, Nov. 15-16: 'Widows,' 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' and more

Nov. 15
Jinn
An African American teenager reconsiders her identity after her meteorologist mother abruptly converts to Islam. With Zoe Renee, Simone Missick. Written and directed by Nijla Mu’min. (1:32) NR.
Nov. 16
Adonis
A Beijing Opera actor descends into a life of sex work. With Adonis He Fei, Susan Shaw. Written and directed by Scud. (1:37) NR.
Anchor and Hope
A pregnancy forces three bohemians to grapple with changing views on what constitutes a family. With Oona Chaplin, Natalia Tena, David Verdaguer, Geraldine Chaplin. Written by Carlos Marques-Marcet and Jules Nurrish. Directed by Marques-Marcet. (1:53) NR.
At Eternity’s Gate
Director Julian Schnabel looks at the final two years of painter Vincent Van Gogh. With Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen, Rupert Friend, Emmanuelle Seigner. Written by Jean-Claude Carrière, Schnabel. (1:50) PG-13.
Bali: Beats of Paradise
Documentary on innovative Indonesian composer Nyoman Wenten. Directed by Livi Zheng. (:55) NR.
Chef Flynn
Documentary on culinary prodigy Flynn McGarry. Directed by Cameron Yates. (1:22) NR.
The Clovehitch Killer
A teenage boy’s world unravels when signs point to his upstanding father being responsible for the brutal murders of 10 women. With Charlie Plummer, Dylan McDermott, Samantha Mathis. Written by Christopher Ford. Directed by Duncan Skiles. (1:50) NR.
A Cool Fish
A former police officer now working security faces financial troubles, the disappearance of his boss and the kidnapping of his paralyzed sister. With Jianbin Chen, Suxi Ren, Binlong Pan. Directed by Xiaozhi Rao. (1:50) NR.
Family in Transition
Documentary on an Israeli household whose husband and father announces plans to transition to being a woman. Written and directed by Ofir Trainin. (1:00) NR.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Albus Dumbledore and his former student Newt Scamander must stop the dark wizard after he escapes custody in this second of five planned installments. With Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Jude Law, Johnny Depp. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:14) PG-13.
55 Steps
Based on a true story of an outgoing, highly intelligent mental patient and her workaholic attorney. With Helena Bonham Carter, Hilary Swank, Jeffrey Tambor. Written by Mark Bruce Rosin. Directed by Bille August. (1:55) PG-13.
The Gilligan Manifesto
The deeper political allegory of Sherwood Schwartz’s 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island” is explored in this documentary. Featuring Schwartz, Dawn Wells, Russell Johnson. Written and directed by Cevin Soling. (1:25) NR.
Green Book
A bouncer from the Bronx is hired to drive a world-class African American pianist on a tour of the Deep South in 1962. With Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini. Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly. Directed by Farrelly. (2:10) (PG-13)
Instant Family
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne play a couple getting on-the-job training in parenting when they take in three foster kids. With Isabela Moner, Tig Notaro, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, Michael O’Keefe, Octavia Spencer. Written by Sean Anders, John Morris. Directed by Anders. (1:59) PG-13.
Jonathan
Two brothers sharing the same body come into conflict when they fall for the same woman. With Ansel Elgort, Suki Waterhouse, Patricia Clarkson. Written by Peter Nickowitz, Gregory Clarkson, Bill Oliver. Directed by Oliver. (1:35) NR.
The Last Race
Documentary on a Long Island quarter-mile stock car race track. Directed by Michael Dweck. (1:15) NR.
The Long Dumb Road
Two men become unlikely traveling companions driving from Texas to Los Angeles. With Tony Revolori, Jason Mantzoukas, Taissa Farmiga, Grace Gummer, Casey Wilson, Ron Livingston. Written by Hannah Fidell and Carson Mell. Directed by Fidell. (1:30) R.
Madness, Farewell
Dark comedy about a suicidal comedian who hires a hit man to kill her. With Charlene deGuzman, Benjamin Font, Brandon Keener, Noah Applebaum, Nick Smoke. Written by Benjamin Font, with additional material by deGuzman, Applebaum, Ian Bell. Directed by Font. (1:27) NR.
Mobile Homes
A woman, her 8-year-old son and her boyfriend struggle to get by, moving from one hotel room to another, until they stumble upon a different way to live. With Imogen Poots, Callum Turner, Callum Keith Rennie. Written by Vladimir de Fontenay, Danielle Lessovitz. Directed by de Fontenay. (1:45) NR.
On Happiness Road
An ambitious young woman returns home and contemplates the nature of contentment in this animated film from Taiwan. Directed by Sung Hsin-Yin. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:51) NR.
Ruben Brandt, Collector
A psychotherapist becomes the world’s most wanted criminal when he and four of his patients steal paintings from the world’s great art museums in this animated tale. Written by Milorad Krstić, Radmila Roczkov. Directed by Krstić. (1:36) NR.
Speed Kills
A multimillionaire speedboat racer and drug trafficker finds himself trapped between gangsters and the Feds. With John Travolta, Jennifer Esposito, Amaury Nolasco, Matthew Modine, James Remar, Kellan Lutz. Written by David Aaron Cohen, John Luessenhop, based on a book by Arthur J. Harris. Directed by Luessenhop, Jodi Scurfield. (1:42) R.
Team Khan
Documentary on British boxer Amir Khan, his rise from Olympic silver medalist at age 17 to world champion and his recent comeback attempt. Directed by Blair Macdonald and Oliver Clark. (1:37) NR.
Texas Cotton
A town is shaken by a veteran police officer’s pursuit of justice for an enigmatic newcomer. With George Hardy, Jason Douglas, Tiffany Shepis. Written by Jameel Khaja, Tyler Russell; story by Khaja, Russell, Gus Miltenberger, Andy Silverman. Directed by Russell. (1:33) PG-13.
Tinker
A young man is torn between his fascination with a secret machine he discovers in his father's journal and caring for his orphaned nephew. With Clayne Crawford, Colton Crawford. Written by Stephen T. Hoover, Sonny Marler; cowriter Kimberly Jade Soliman; story by Marler, Tom Bhramayana. Directed by Marler. (1:37) NR.
Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain
Documentary on the controversial decentralized technology that supports cryptocurrencies. Narrated by Rosario Dawson. Directed by Alex Winter. (1:24) NR.
12 Round Gun
A former boxer mounts a comeback after his son is blinded during a heavyweight bout. With Mark Boone Junior, Cassi Thomson, Kate Vernon, Sam Upton. Written and directed by Upton. (1:32) R.
Under the Wire
Documentary on war photographer Paul Conroy, who was wounded in Syria in the 2012 attack that killed his colleague, journalist Marie Colvin (the subject of the film “A Private War”). Directed by Chris Martin, based on Conroy’s book. (1:35) R.
The Waldheim Waltz
Documentary on the controversial former secretary-general of the United Nations and Austrian President Kurt Waldheim. Directed by Ruth Beckermann. (1:33) NR.
Welcome Home
A couple vacationing in Italy is ensnared in a terrifying scheme. With Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski, Riccardo Scamarcio. Written by David Levinson. Directed by George Ratliff. (1:37) R.
Widows
Four Chicago women plan an elaborate heist after their late husbands leave them with devastating debt. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson. Written by Gillian Flynn, Steve McQueen, based on the novel by Lynda La Plante. Directed by McQueen. (2:09) R.