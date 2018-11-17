The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 18-25: 'Lawrence of Arabia' and more

Castle in the Sky Studio Ghibli Fest 2018, a celebration of the Japanese animation studio’s impressive catalog, concludes with this visually stunning 1986 fantasy directed by Hayao Miyazaki and featuring the voices of Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Mark Hamill and Mandy Patinkin. Various theaters. Sun., 12:55 p.m. (dubbed); Mon., 7 p.m. (subtitled); Wed., 7 p.m. (dubbed). $12.50. www.GhibliFest.com.
Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays T.E. Lawrence, the British military officer who sought to unite Arab tribes against the Ottoman Empire during WWI, in director David Lean’s multi-Oscar-winning 1962 historical drama. With Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains and Alec Guinness. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15. www.americancinematheque.com.
The Three Stooges Big Screen Event: Three For the Show! The Alex Film Society presents a half-dozen comedy shorts that the slapstick trio of Moe, Larry and Curly (or, alternately, Shemp) made for Columbia Studios in the 1930s-40s. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $8.50-$12.50. www.alexfilmsociety.org.