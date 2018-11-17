The week ahead in SoCal movie events & revivals, Nov. 18-25: 'Lawrence of Arabia' and more

The Three Stooges Big Screen Event: Three For the Show! The Alex Film Society presents a half-dozen comedy shorts that the slapstick trio of Moe, Larry and Curly (or, alternately, Shemp) made for Columbia Studios in the 1930s-40s. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $8.50-$12.50. www.alexfilmsociety.org.