The culture war started 30 years ago by Martin Scorsese's 'The Last Temptation of Christ' is alive today

That opened my eyes. We feel that God is torturing us and punishing us, but when we give ourselves the peace to reflect, we come to understand that we are our own torturers and that we mete out our own punishments. So mercy begins with ourselves. Mercy, acceptance, charity, kindness and love. And I believe that started me on a road that I’ve been on ever since — trying to understand who I am in relation to my faith, why I wanted to become a priest and then realized that it was not my vocation, then coming to terms with the fact that I was a filmmaker.